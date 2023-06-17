Do you currently nap? Do you ever wonder if naps are really good for you, or if it’s a healthy or an unhealthy sign when it comes to feeling like you need one? Or maybe you know that as you take time to relax, you will most likely end up falling into a nap.

For healthy adults, a nap can be helpful as well as keep you safe on the road, protecting you from drowsy driving. However, the need for one can be a signal of a chronic condition like sleep deprivation. Or, as studies have found, adults taking long naps during the day could be linked to conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and/or depression. Knowing the facts about napping can help you when considering a nap, and these tips can enable healthy napping habits.

Yes, taking a nap can be healthy! A quality nap can offer great benefits, including:

Relaxation

Reduced fatigue, which in turn supports increased alertness and performance with quicker reaction times, better mood (i.e., less cranky), improved memory and clarity

Physical performance can also improve

Athletes may experience improved endurance and reaction times

Studies also underscore that nap time can help reduce daytime sleepiness

For shift workers, naps can improve alertness and reaction times

Mentioned earlier, a nap can help keep you safe on the road, protecting you from drowsy driving

Napping can also have negative effects or drawbacks, such as:

Sleep inertia, the transitional state between sleep and wake, marked by impaired performance and a desire to return to sleep. You might feel groggy or disoriented or have a hard time waking up from a nap.

Nighttime sleep problems. Short naps generally don’t affect nighttime sleep quality for most people. But napping can contribute to worsening the problems. This is especially the case when taking long or frequent naps. Taking naps late (after 3 p.m.) in the day has been shown to interfere with nighttime sleep.

Very importantly too, if you find yourself regularly experiencing an increased need for naps and there’s no obvious cause of the new fatigue in your life, talk to your health care provider. You could have a sleep disorder or be taking a medicine or have a medical condition that’s disrupting your nighttime sleep, causing “the need” for a nap.

Naps vary.

Habitual napping is generally when one takes a nap at the same time each day. Generally seen with children, elderly and within some cultures.

Emergency napping is what some do when they did not get a good night’s sleep. Or perhaps they cannot continue with an activity (such as completing a project, studying or driving) until they get some sleep.

Preparatory or planned napping describes taking a nap “in advance” to support healthy sleep routines when there’s a demand that may interfere with your sleep or you must stay up later than your normal bedtime.

Brief naps can be restorative and help reduce fatigue during the day. After a night of insufficient sleep, a brief nap may counteract daytime drowsiness. During a short nap, a person may not be asleep long enough to spend much, if any, time in stage 3 or REM sleep. This can actually make it easier to wake up refreshed from a quick nap.

Naps can be particularly beneficial for the seasons of life that create demanding changes that disrupt routine — or with shift or emergency workers who struggle to get enough sleep and must be alert at irregular times.

Consider making time for a nap if you:

Experience new fatigue or unexpected sleepiness

Are about to experience sleep loss — for example, due to the birth of a child, a long work shift, loss of a loved one, or long-distance travel and time changes.

If you find you’re unable to stay awake during normal daytime hours, talk with your health care provider

While individuals vary, some tips to help you have a healthy nap include:

Keeping it short (15-30 minutes) can help avoid sleep inertia

Create a restful environment (quiet and with a comfortable temperature)

The best time to nap is usually early or mid-afternoon. The timing of naps should be in accordance with your circadian rhythm of sleepiness to produce optimal benefit.

Early afternoon between 2-3 p.m. seems to be ideal. Napping after 3 p.m. can interfere with your nighttime sleep.

Give yourself time to wake up before returning to activities and projects.

Developing a napping habit that works takes time and perhaps fine tuning. You may have to experiment with the timing, duration and location of your nap. And, if you’re functioning well through your day without a nap, then napping isn’t something you need to incorporate into your daily schedule.