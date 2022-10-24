The negative side of marijuana use: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Many experts agree the tension between a widespread belief that cannabis is an effective treatment for a myriad of ailments and a lack of scientific knowledge on its effects, has been exacerbated recently by significant lobbying efforts with drives toward legalization. The rise in use and legalization is prompting major public health concerns. People often use the words “cannabis” and “marijuana” interchangeably, but they don’t mean exactly the same thing. The National Institute of Health explains: The word “cannabis” refers to all products derived from the plant Cannabis sativa. The cannabis plant contains about 540 chemical substances. The word “marijuana” refers to parts of or products from the plant Cannabis sativa that contain substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state. Under U.S. law, cannabis plants that contain very little THC plants are considered “industrial hemp” rather than marijuana.

Experts agree that cannabis is directly useful for treating only a small number of conditions. And today, for most of these, there are better alternatives. Specifically for multiple sclerosis it may be a temporary treatment along with those who suffer from nausea and vomiting related to cancer chemotherapy. Additionally, research on cannabis for other conditions is in early stages and, in some cases, nonexistent. There is no evidence marijuana improves stomach ailments, anxiety or depression — common reasons cited for medical marijuana use. It’s the “high” that cannabis offers that users claim provides temporary relief. However, the cost is that it can worsen the underlying problem and become a dangerous form of self-medicating.

There are many negative effects to overuse of cannabis: Respiratory: Lungs were only meant to breathe oxygen, not smoke tobacco, marijuana or other items (vaping, hookah). Cannabis clearly injures the delicate lining of respiratory airways which have been shown to lead to chronic cough, phlegm production, wheezing and bronchitis/inflammation of the airways. There’s accumulating evidence that regular cannabis use can alter brain function, especially in networks that support working memory, attention and cognitive control processing. Addiction, also referred to as marijuana use disorder, can lead to dependence, which is when a person experiences withdrawal symptoms if the drug is not in their system. Symptoms include craving, withdrawal, lack of control and negative effects on personal and professional responsibilities. Gateway drug: Cannabis use has been shown to alter the brain’s reward system, making it more likely the user will self-administer other harmful drugs — and develop an addiction to them. Memory impairment occurs because a marijuana compound, THC, alters how the hippocampus (area in the brain that process information and forms memory) is altered. And the effects can last for weeks. Violence: Cannabis use increases aggressiveness, paranoia and personality changes (more suspicious, aggressive, angry). Interestingly, up to 31% of homicide victims tested positive for marijuana use. While the cause of this is not understood, it is alarming. Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome is a condition that leads to repeated and severe bouts of vomiting and retching. It’s extremely unpleasant and can lead to severe dehydration that can result in kidney failure, and even death. Smoking high-potency marijuana regularly, has been associated with a five-fold increase in psychosis, the loss of contact with reality. A person’s thoughts and perceptions are disturbed, and they may have difficulty understanding what is real or not. Erectile dysfunction: The inability to get and keep an erection, known as ED, has been shown to double with the use of cannabis. Additionally, it creates hormone imbalances which can negatively impact sperm quality and gynecomastia, an abnormal increase in breast gland tissue in boys/men. Blood sugar levels can drop immediately after consumption and can last for several hours. This is particularly dangerous in those who take medications for diabetes. The combination of a medication to lower blood sugar levels and the addition of cannabis can be dangerous, even deadly. Weight gain results from appetite stimulation. Dangerous interactions with certain medications (e.g., blood thinners and sedatives) can occur. The use of cannabis has been linked to an increased risk of motor vehicle crashes. Research shows that marijuana use affects timing, movement and coordination, which can harm balance and athletic or motor performance. Marijuana can cause permanent IQ loss that is significant — as much as 8 points! This does not come back, even after quitting marijuana. Science confirms that marijuana users are more likely to have relationship problems, worse educational outcomes, lower career achievement and reduced life satisfaction. Marijuana use comes with real risks that can impact a person’s health and life with negative and long-term effects. As recreational and “medicinal” use increases, my hope is that people use discernment and look to how various industries have pushed profit over public health.

