Thankfully, skin cancer awareness campaigns have helped us understand the important fact that too much exposure to UV radiation from the sun can cause skin damage and skin cancer. Yet, just as it’s important for us to protect ourselves from too much sun, we also need to safeguard that we’re getting enough to enjoy the great health benefits of sunlight.

A growing body of scientific research reports that sensible sun exposure offers a lot of restorative, protective and healing effects that can benefit your body and mind, day and night. Here are some of the benefits and reasons to manage soaking up some sunlight:

Mood booster/increases energy/sense of calm: Exposure to sunlight releases a chemical in our brains called serotonin. This natural, feel-good chemical helps relieve stress, anxiety and even stimulates the body to heal wounds. It can lift your spirit while giving you a calmer, more positive outlook and boosting your energy and focus. In fact, a new study shows the brain produces more of the mood-lifting chemical serotonin on sunny days than on darker days, providing more evidence that a lack of sunlight and reduced serotonin levels can impact depression, including seasonal affective disorder.

Supports better sleep: While time in the sunlight increases serotonin, it also helps in production of melatonin at night. In the darkness after the sun goes down, your body converts serotonin to create melatonin, the sleep hormone. Sunlight sets your circadian rhythms by regulating the levels of serotonin and melatonin. To make the most of the sun’s sleep-perfecting benefits, turn off screens and dim the lights before bed. You’ll sleep more soundly and awake better rested and refreshed to take on the demands of the day.

Vitamin D: One of the main benefits is the way sunlight supports vitamin D levels, which is essential for optimal key biological processes, including:

Managing healthy calcium levels and stronger bones

Reducing inflammation

Supporting the immune system and glucose metabolism

Overall mental health and well-being

Cardiovascular and respiratory function

Just 10-15 minutes of sunlight exposure a day is enough to give you the vitamin D you need. People with darker skin usually need a bit more sun exposure, around 25-40 minutes.

Lower blood pressure: Exposure to sunlight is linked to triggering the skin to release stores of nitric oxide, which cause arteries to dilate, lowering blood pressure (and may reduce the impact of metabolic syndrome).

Certain cancer prevention: While skin cancer or melanoma is unquestionably linked to sun exposure, a study published in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention found that sunlight exposure is likely beneficial in preventing certain cancers, including colorectal, prostate, breast carcinoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. While this preventive effect was long associated with the benefits of vitamin D, current research suggests that sunlight’s benefits in certain cancer prevention go beyond its effects on vitamin D levels.

Extend life expectancy: Some studies suggest that by getting enough sensible sunlight, and therefore adequate levels of vitamin D, you can live longer.

It’s important to remember that each of these benefits is not a prescription to spend a lot of time in the sun unprotected, absorbing UV radiation.

Stay vigilant on being sun-wise: While there are plenty of benefits with respect to the sun, it’s important to find a balance between catching some rays and protecting yourself from dangerous overexposure, sunburn and skin cancer. Always take measures to reduce your risk. Sun exposure needs only to be brief, and multiple studies show regular use of sunscreen doesn’t hurt the body’s ability to create vitamin D and gain the health benefits.

Sun safety tips

Protect your skin if you’re going to be out in the sun for a lengthy period of time, year-round. Use a sunscreen with a high SPF or cover your skin with clothing and a wide-brimmed hat and eye protection.

When selecting a sunscreen, look for a “broad spectrum” product, meaning it’ll protect your skin from both ultraviolet-A (UVA) and ultraviolet-B (UVB) light.

Next look at the sun protection factor (SPF). This number describes the sunscreen’s effectiveness against UVB light that is responsible for skin burns (hence, damage).

Mineral-only sunscreens such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are stable in sunlight, offer a good balance between protection from UVA and UVB, often do not contain potentially harmful additives and work immediately.

I am a big advocate of enjoying the sun — safely! Understanding the right balance can help you maintain the optimum health benefits of a sunny day without placing you at risk for sun damage or skin cancer. Enjoy, and happy spring!