The benefits of getting older: Dr. Nina Radcliff

This month holds that day where my special cake shines brighter — adding one more candle, celebrating years of my life experiences.
One wise thought I read a few years back on the benefits of aging said it aptly: “Life doesn't just get better, with age, we become better equipped — wiser — in our dealings with it.”
Working through the COVID-19 pandemic with my colleagues, patients and their families the past 22 months, I have a deep respect and cherish the fact that getting older is a gift, and not one everyone gets. Turning the days on the calendar and celebrating birthdays should always be a reason for celebrating.
About the gift of aging
Happiness: As we get older, we gain the life experiences and build the cognitive functions that happiness requires: gratitude, objectivity, problem-solving and authentic connection with smart boundaries.
We gain clearer understandings of where we want to go in life, and what we want to achieve. Through experiences over time, we also grow to understand how to create a fulfilling, meaningful life for ourselves while sharing with others. Some rich nuggets aging provides us:
• Bring more peace, joy, smiles and gratitude. Ask someone older about their morning, how are they — and they often share that they wake up each morning with a smile, with thoughts of gratitude, ready to take on a new day.
• Be more positive. Happiness is not an actual place or a certain characteristic; it’s a daily practice and growing in knowledge that leads you to experience more positive feelings about yourself and your world. It reflects the attitudes and experiences older people garner, taking into account greater understandings about health, relationships, finances, independence, self-fulfillment, personal safety and living environment.
Research highlights that with age, people become more satisfied and confident navigating life (along with being less anxious or stressed). Experts believe this is the result of greater emotional stability and coping abilities. You’re more adept at dealing with life challenges — the hardships and negative circumstances — while maintaining focus on savoring relationships and meaningful experiences.
Wisdom: Defined as “the quality of having experience, knowledge and good judgment,” it is not surprising that Oscar Wilde declared: “With age comes wisdom.” Research shows that older adults use their experience in decision-making they’ve accumulated over their lifetime — in order to determine the long-term, not just the immediate benefit. And, sage wisdom also encompasses qualities such as empathy, compassion, openness to new ideas, decisiveness, emotional balance and helping others.
Confidence: With time, you become more confident in your ability and less concerned about what others think. Generally speaking, you become less likely to succumb to performance motivation — competing against others for upward mobility.
Greater perspective: Through the years, you have the opportunity to gain great knowledge and insight into the dynamics of life. You understand your emotions and are more aware about the emotions of others. As a result, you gain greater perspective, helping focus on the big picture and important issues — no longer letting emotional storms distract you from goals. When presented with life’s challenges, you know how to take a step back, observe situations and focus — and refocus, if needed — on realistic solutions.
Healthier connections: Greater perspective, empathy and wisdom translates to being better able to understand and share feelings with others. Along with the recognition of the importance and value of time, you are more motivated to make strong emotional connections with select others, investing resources in meaningful relationships, goals, and activities.
Fewer migraines: Generally speaking, migraines — a recurring, debilitating headache — improve as people enter their 50s and 60s. In fact, only 10% of women and 5% of men over 70 years still report migraines. Reasons for this include becoming less sensitive to noise, light, smells and stress. Or, if they were linked to hormonal fluctuations in women, the onset of menopause.
Better storyteller: Research has proven that oral storytelling particularly assists with the development of social and emotional abilities, cognitive growth and language skills for the listener and the teller. Life experiences and the wisdoms garnered from living, enrich lives.
Sharing stories about life is a gift with far-reaching power. Aging gives the opportunity to share life experiences about challenges and overcoming or growing from it, which helps others while inspiring them — in other words, giving testimony to tests.
These, and more, are treasured gifts that make my heart sing to the greatness of aging — and welcome the coming days while being grateful for the past years. There are great upsides to getting older.
Here’s to more shining candles! Bring on the cake. with those precious memories and hugs from my daughter, family and friends!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.