The benefits of getting older: Dr. Nina Radcliff

This month holds that day where my special cake shines brighter — adding one more candle, celebrating years of my life experiences.

One wise thought I read a few years back on the benefits of aging said it aptly: “Life doesn't just get better, with age, we become better equipped — wiser — in our dealings with it.”

Working through the COVID-19 pandemic with my colleagues, patients and their families the past 22 months, I have a deep respect and cherish the fact that getting older is a gift, and not one everyone gets. Turning the days on the calendar and celebrating birthdays should always be a reason for celebrating.

About the gift of aging

Happiness: As we get older, we gain the life experiences and build the cognitive functions that happiness requires: gratitude, objectivity, problem-solving and authentic connection with smart boundaries.

We gain clearer understandings of where we want to go in life, and what we want to achieve. Through experiences over time, we also grow to understand how to create a fulfilling, meaningful life for ourselves while sharing with others. Some rich nuggets aging provides us: