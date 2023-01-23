Taking steps toward a better health, literally: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Compelling research continues to show that walking — getting daily steps in — is one of the greatest ways to get more physical activity as an adult.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in the science journal Circulation in December found that walking between 6,000 and 9,000 steps a day is linked to a dramatically lower risk of cardiovascular disease for adults. For each additional 1,000 steps taken daily, especially for people who walk less than 3,000 steps a day, marks a substantial reduction in cardiovascular risk. All good news!

Adding to the great physical and mental health benefits, it’s free, easy to get started and maintain, and you can fit it into your day just about any time you want.

While walking for 30 minutes a day is one of the best decisions you can make for your body, mind and spirit, there’s a lot of discussion about the health benefits relating to the number of steps. This recent large study reports that compared to people who walked 2,000 steps a day, individuals walking between 6,000 and 9,000 steps had a 40% to 50% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. And, of note, this study focused on cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. It is a companion to another recent study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, which reported that walking approximately 8,200 steps a day can lower the risk of a wide range of chronic health issues.

How many steps?

These studies suggest that people hoping to lower their risk of CVD may consider setting goals that feel more attainable than the often-cited 10,000-steps-a-day target, which was not based on scientific research. The 10,000-steps were originally promoted as part of a 1964 product marketing campaign.

Today, the CDC recommends about 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day. It’s estimated that the average U.S. adult walks about 5,500 steps daily. And, interestingly, getting in an extra 30-minute walk a day could take that to about 8,000 steps.

Experts are underscoring that while it’s true that the more steps the better, the most important aspects are to be intentional and daily, with at least moderate intensity. While increasing step count is good, it’s important too, to focusing on incorporating other daily exercise activity, such as taking the stairs in lieu of the elevator and continuing ti engage in more physically active recreation.

Benefits

Along with being natural and easy on your joints, study after study shows that daily steps or walking provides you with tremendous mental and physical health benefits, including:

Improving mood by increasing endorphins (your body’s feel good hormones) while helping to decrease stress and anxiety by lowering the stress hormone cortisol.

Routine daily step commitments also lowers body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, knee pain and stiffness, as well as the risk of stroke, colon cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Helps with mental sharpness — improving memory, your ability to focus, blood circulation, bone and muscle strength, sleep quality, breathing and immune function which determines your body’s ability to fight off infections.

Increases your length of life.

Studies show that by adding 2,000 more steps a day to

your regular activities, you may never gain another pound. While you still need to eat a balanced, healthy diet, walking helps you build healthy lean muscle, lose inches of fat and pump up your metabolism.

Getting steps daily

The good news is that you don’t need any special equipment, except for appropriate walking shoes. Look for shoes that support your arch, are slightly elevated at your heel and have a flexible sole. Good walking form involves “heel-to-toe” steps — your heel contacting the ground and then rolling gradually to your toes. Step-trackers can help to monitor while also inspiring you to reach your step goals. Here are some ideas to help you boost your daily step count:

You can reap the benefits from doing several shorter walks or a longer walk during the day.

Don’t underestimate the power of reaching your daily goals with the help of a treadmill. We all have schedules that can go sideways and challenge our daily step commitment. Jumping on the treadmill helps me to consistently meet my goals.

Experts encourage people to make ‘move more’ your mantra. If you turn this into an everyday habit, you may be surprised how many steps you can get in, without that much more effort.

You can go as fast or slow as you need and set goals to boost your steps throughout your day. In addition to having cumulative benefits, taking walking breaks helps break up sedentary/sitting time.

These strategies may seem easy and simple, and that’s the point. Getting more steps should be integrated throughout your day to allow you to still tackle your to-do list and live your life.