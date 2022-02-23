Tablecloths and entryway cabinets sought this week: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me find an oval outdoor plastic tablecloth that is fitted. My mother said she has seen one somewhere but can’t remember where. She told me to write to you and that you would find it. — Heather Simpson

Dear Heather: Wow! I found one on carolwright.com. It is 68 inches oval, and it’s item number 64879. It comes in about 10 colors and prints and is $12.99. You can also call 800-345-5866 to order.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find me a small closed door cabinet for my entryway. The wall is 36 feet wide, so about 30 inches would work. I’d like something white washed. Please no open shelves or glass, and no online purchase. I want to see it. — Donna P., Absecon

Dear Donna: Wednesday is the last day to get a Sauder Costa Collection library base cabinet 31 inches wide on sale at Boscov’s for $199.99. The cabinet comes in dark brown or chalked chestnut, which looks like a white wash in the picture. Kirklands has a 30-inch white barnwood style cabinet on sale for $277.49. Both cabinets have no glass or shelves. I emailed you both links. You can always get lucky at Home Goods, Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Gabe’s or Christmas Tree Shops.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! My husband likes the Dannon Lite and Fit yogurt. I haven’t been able to find it anywhere for weeks. Plenty of the Dannon Greek yogurt to be found, though. I tried ShopRite, ACME, Target and Walmart. Hoping it hasn’t been discontinued. Any help would be appreciated. — Mary S., Galloway Township

Dear Mary: There are no Lite and Fit yogurts on the Dannon website, only Dannon lowfat yogurt, so it doesn’t look good. The only place I could find any was a 48-case of 4-ounce Dannon Light and Fit strawberry, strawberry banana and peach yogurt for $105 on Amazon.com. However, it does state that refrigerated items are perishable. Personally, I would not take a chance, especially for that price!

Reader tips

Kathy from Mays Landing wrote in to let Jeanette Pasquale know she bought a 3-quart Chef electric air fryer from the ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township last Wednesday. It was marked $39.99 but on sale for $29.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98

Value pack of Signature Farms chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound

Fresh salmon: $7.99 per pound

Lipton Knorr rice or pasta sides: $1

Celentano cheese raviolis: Buy one, get one free

Cherries: $3.99 per pound

Broccoli rabe: $1.99 a package

Pork picnic roast: $1.69 per pound

Maglio Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound

Rao’s soup: $3.99

Signature Select or Sugardale bacon: $4.99 per pound

Quilted Northern bath tissue 12-pack mega rolls: $9.99. Limit one offer.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

One pound of strawberries: $1.99. Limit one.*

Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.49. Limit two.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $6.99

Bowl & Basket 20-ounce white bread: 99 cents

Ellio’s 27-slice pizza: $5.99

Entenmann’s baked goods: half price

Premio Italian sausage: $3.99 per 1-pound package

Grated Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese: $9.99 per pound

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99

Good Sense tall kitchen or trash bags 17- to 20-count: $1.79

Red, green or black seedless grapes: $1.99 per pound

Top round roast or London broil: $2.99 per pound. Limit one package.*

General Mills medium size cereal: Four for $5. Limit one offer.*

Hostess snack cakes: Two for $4. Limit four offers.*

Friendly’s novelties or Nestle Outshine fruit bars: $1.99. Limit four.*

Ruffles or Doritos chips: Three for $7. Limit one offer.*

Wishbone 15-ounce salad dressing: Three for $3. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Get two packs of Tugaboos 48- to 80-count diapers for $25 at Rite Aid.

A rearview mirror and backup camera is on sale for $39.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A dash HD camera is on sale for $19.99.

Tomato and olive focaccia bread is 89 cents at LIDL. Limit two. Tropical foliage in 10-inch pots is $12.99, and 8-inch hanging baskets are $9.99.

Assorted Kellogg’s cereal is buy one, get one free at CVS. Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $5.99.

Quilted Northern or Angel Soft bath tissue four mega rolls and 6- to 12-roll packs are $5.29 at Walgreens.

All kids and toddler swimwear are 20% off at Target. Sandals for the family are $10.

Home Decorators Collection Bellington 60- inch wide bath vanity in almond toffee with engineered stone vanity top in white with white basins was $1,899 and is on sale for $999 at Home Depot.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.