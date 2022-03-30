Tablecloth for 100-inch oblong table? No problem: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me find a 100-inch oblong table cloth without spending a fortune? I need it for my Easter dinner. — Blanche B., Cape May Court House

Dear Blanche: On Wednesday at Boscov’s, you can get a 60x102-inch spring linen print, plaid or lace tablecloth for $12.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For many years I have had a queen white bed skirt ruffle that you don’t need to lift the mattress to use. It justs wraps around the box spring. From washing it, it is falling apart. Where can I find another? — Leslie McHale

Dear Leslie: Walmart.com has a queen-size wraparound bed skirt in your choice of 14 colors, including white, for $25.98.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My buddy has a plastic long-zippered container that is made for storing baseball caps. Can you find one for me? — Johnny DeMarco

Dear Johnny: A zippered bag to keep your baseball caps clean and dust-free in a clear storage bag 23 inches wide by 6 inches deep and 8 inches high is $9.99 at lakeside.com or by calling 847-444-3150. It is item 628338014. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Farms value pack of chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.

Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Salmon filet: $9.99 per pound.

Signature Select fresh-baked cookies: Buy one, get one free.

Signature CAFE Artisan flatbread pizza: $5.

Sargento 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.50.

Tuttorosso 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: $1.

Utz potato chips or Tortiyahs!: Buy one, get one free.

Herr’s 7.75- to 12-ounce potato chips: $3.50.

Campbell’s Chunky, Homestyle or Well Yes! soups: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*

Green Giant 7- to 10-ounce vegetables: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*

Hormel Black Label 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit one offer.*

Six ounces of blackberries: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Signature Select 64-ounce 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Lucerne 32-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $5.99. Limit one*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Broccoli rabe: $1.99 per pound.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Red seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Boneless pork tenderloin: $3.49 per pound.

Margaritaville salsa: Two for $4. Must buy two.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Six for $5. Must buy six.

Biazzo 1-pound mozzarella: $1.99.

Biazzo 2-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.

Galbani Fresh 1-pound mozzarella logs: $3.99.

Caulipower pizza: $3.99.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.99.

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5.

Coke 8-pack bottles or 12-pack cans: Three for $10.88. Limit one offer.*

ShopRite 6- to 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit 4.*

Thomas’ English 6-pack muffins: $1.99. Limit 4.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

On Wednesday at Boscov’s, get an extra 20% off infants, toddlers, newborns, girls sizes 4 to 16 and boys sizes 4 to 20 playwear, activewear and sleepwear.

Garden decor, planters and supplies are half-price at Rite Aid.

Get 20% off 100% cotton print sheet sets at Christmas Tree Shops.

A famous maker of a gallon of outdoor deck stain is $12.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

A Room Essentials 6-piece patio dining set including an umbrella is on sale at Target for $165. A Weber Traveler portable gas grill is $399.99.

A 1700 PSI 1.2-GPM electric power washer by Greenworks is on sale at Lowe’s for $99.

Blue Diamond Almonds 14- to 16-ounce bags are on sale at CVS for $6.99.

Scott 6-pack of paper towels and 12 big rolls of bath tissue are $5 at Walgreens.

All summer toys, Easter party, crafts and decorations, and the Spring Shop are 40% off at Hobby Lobby.

Bali 2-inch faux wood blinds regularly $87.67 are on sale at Home Depot for $65.75.

All Ashland stems, spring floral, greenery and containers are half-price at Michaels.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.