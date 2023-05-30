Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The start of meteorological summer is June 1. And the official — the astronomical — start of summer is still a few weeks away, marked by the summer solstice.

But the cultural start of summer in our part of the world is widely considered to be Memorial Day weekend. Therefore, as soon after that weekend as possible, I always devote an installment of this column to a preview of outstanding sky sights we should be able to catch during the course of the season.

August 2023 will bring us to a display of the strong Perseid meteor shower that is not veiled (as last summer’s was) by strong moonlight. The dramatic departure of Venus from the evening sky will be an exciting, complex event. The period centered on the red, white and blue holiday of Independence Day will feature a rare grouping of the red planet Mars, the white planet Venus and the bright blue star Regulus. But first we need to discuss the fine sights available to us sooner, in these next few weeks.

Every night this week and month, the prominent heavenly beacon that brightens into view in the west soon after sunset is Venus. You can’t miss it. But even if the sky is completely free of haze, you might have to wait until 45 or 60 minutes after sunset to see several much dimmer points of light come into view in the vicinity of Venus. The most interesting of these points this week are the greatest two stars of Gemini, Pollux and its slightly fainter brother Castor. And why? Because for several nights — best of all this Thursday — these stars form a lovely horizontal line with Venus.

If the sky is clear enough on the evening of June 1, note how wonderfully straight the line is. Working from left to right, the three objects are blazing Venus, Pollux and Castor. The separation between Venus and Pollux will be a little larger than the gap between Pollux and Castor that night, but not much larger. If you hold your fist out at arm’s length, then you will find it is about the same width as the distance from Venus to Castor, about 10 degrees. And you should be able to notice, about 10 degrees upper left of Venus, a fourth object, the tiniest bit dimmer than Castor that night and the next. That fourth object is Mars.

Mars appears many times dimmer than it did when at its brightest way back in December. Also on Friday, you will need binoculars or, better, a telescope, if you want to glimpse the amazing thing that then surrounds Mars. I’m talking about the 1½-degree wide M44, the Beehive star cluster. In a fair-sized telescope, the currently tiny orange dot of Mars will indeed look like it is surrounded by a swarm of stars — the “bees” of the Beehive.

Can you see the dazzling half-lit globe of Venus? If you have access to an astronomical telescope, you can see remarkable changes in the “phase” of Venus this week and in the next few months. Because Venus is closer to the sun than Earth is, we can see its sunlit daytime part from different angles and different amounts at various times. Check Venus through the telescope every night you can this week and next and try to estimate whether there is one date on which it appears exactly half lit.

Be sure to use binoculars to watch Venus get closer and closer to the Beehive as Mars moves away from that cluster next week. As I mentioned earlier, Venus, Mars and Leo’s heart star Regulus will form wonderful tight gatherings in late June and early July. Venus will reach its stunning maximum brilliance in the weeks ahead and make a thrilling transition from evening to dawn sky. And in mid-August, the strong Perseid meteor shower could produce more than 60 shooting stars per hour for observers far from city lights.