Dear readers: Beginning next week, my column will start appearing in print and online on Tuesdays. That will give you an extra day to get sales at Acme and Home Depot and sometimes Boscov’s. FYI: April 1, 2000, was the date of my first column. Where did 23 years go?

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help us? We have four kitchen chairs on which the vinyl seats are torn. We wish to have them reupholstered. — N. Steiger, Little Egg Harbor Township

Dear N. Steiger: Yes, and the readers helped too! In February, some readers sent in suggestions for Judith Orr, of Ventnor. Linda Carson wrote in to suggest trying Perez & Sons at 711 Main Street in Pleasantville (609b350-5941). Another reader, Debra Rome, wrote in to suggest JH Conklin & Co. in Pennsville (856-339-9766). I suggested trying Alberts Upholstery in Linwood at 609-653-1999 or Rementer Arts Home Repair in Port Republic at 609-652-6385.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there anyone that you know who drives people to Philadelphia airport? We don’t need a limo, just an ordinary car to take us there and pick us up coming back. — Joseph Janetta, Vineland

Dear Joseph: There are lots of options, including how to take the bus for $12. I emailed you a list, including Shuttlewizard.com. Who knows? Maybe a reader will write saying he/she will drive you for a decent price. There is also uber.com.

Reader tips

Westie, of Egg Harbor Township, wrote in to let quite a few readers know sporting good stores sharpen ice skates, so they may possibly sharpen knives.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Beef bottom round roasts: $4.99 per pound.

Perdue boneless chicken breasts: $2.99 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound.

Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

McCormick Grill Mates: 99 cents.

Nabisco snack crackers or toasted chips: buy one, get one free.

Hatfield 8-ounce ham steak: $1.99. Limit one.*

Signature Select 64-ounce apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Two pounds of strawberries: $4.99. Limit one.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $3.49. Limit one.*

Blu, Blue Sea, or Eastern Cove lump crabmeat: $10.99. Limit two offers.*

Lucerne 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: 99 cents. Limit two offers.*

Signature Select spiral sliced ham: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.**

Smithfield shank or butt portion ham: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.**

*with your Acme digital coupon.

**with your Acme digital coupon and an additional $25 purchase.

ShopRite

Boneless beef roasts or Perdue poultry: 30% off.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Eight for $9. Must buy 8.

San Giorgio 1-pound pasta: 99 cents.

Swanson 32-ounce broth or stock: Two for $3. Must buy 2.

Bowl & Basket 4 pounds of sugar or 5 pounds of flour: $1.99 each.

Cabot 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.99.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Tastykakes family packs: Two for $4. Must buy two.

Frito Lay snacks: $2.49. Limit one.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Five-pound box of imported matzos: $1.99. Limit one.*

Five-pound box of domestic matzos: $3.99. Limit one.*

Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 79 cents. Limit one.*

Florida’s Natural 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99. Limit one.*

Dannon 5.3 Greek yogurt: Ten for $8. Must buy ten. Limit one offer.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Exclusive 2 cubic feet of colored mulch is on sale at Home Depot for $3.33. Miracle Grow 0.75 cubic feet of garden soil is on sale three bags for $10.

Dunkin 10- to 12-ounce coffee is on sale for $6.99 at CVS. Dunkin K-cups 10-count is on sale for $5.99.

Get a 1.94-gallon Majesty Palm at Lowe’s regularly $22.98 on sale Wednesday for $16. A CharBroil Performance four-burner gas grill is on sale for $299.

Nature Made and Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Kellogg’s cereal, Pop Tarts or snacks are also buy one, get one free.

Wednesday, get a Versaflex garage and ceiling light regularly $19.99 on sale at Boscov’s for $8.99.

Get 25% off mix and match stacking and folding furniture at Big Lots. All firepits and Broyhill patio rugs are also 25% off.

All Easter filled baskets are 25% off at Rite Aid. Russell Stover Easter 1-ounce eggs are buy two, get one free.

An Apple Watch SE is $249.99 at Target. An Apple Watch Series 8 is $399.99. Little Tikes toys are 10% off.