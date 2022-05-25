Successful searches for preferred razors, chicken drumettes: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find Atra Razor refills by Gillette. I know you are best at finding things. Can you help? — Bob & Helen Turano, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Bob & Helen: Get a 10-pack of Gillette Atra plus refill razor blades at Walmart for $12.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I purchase skinless chicken drumettes? In need of them for a special recipe. — Lorraine O’Neill, Ventnor

Dear Lorraine: After searching, I found a company called Just Bare that packages skinless chicken drumettes. Its website states the closest place to buy them is Costco in Manahawkin. Actually, it’s the only place the website (justbarechicken.com) stated. Of course, you can get it on Amazon, too, but I would be worried about keeping it cold during shipping. I am sure if our readers see them somewhere else, they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you would be able to find an organizer to put behind my passenger seat or my driver’s seat? Going on a road trip with two kids. I have seen them online, but with shipping they are about $30. Need cheaper! — Karen O., Weymouth

Dear Karen: From Friday through Monday, go to LIDL on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township and get a seat-back organizer that straps onto your car headrest for $4.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Pork back ribs or St. Louis pork ribs: Buy one, get one free.

Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp 2-pound bag: $16.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee, 22-ounce decaffeinated or 12-pack K-cups: $6.99.

Dove or Magnum ice cream bars: Buy one, get one free.

Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $4.99.

Oscar Mayer 22-ounce bacon: $9.99.

Hatfield seasoned pork fillets or tenderloin: $6.99.

Hormel 12 to 16 ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*

Whole seedless watermelon: $4.88. Limit one.*

Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6.* Limit one offer.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Top round London broil: $1.99 per pound.

ShopRite Italian sausage: $2.49 per pound.

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ or dipping sauce: 99 cents.

Chock Full O’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.

Nature Made or Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Banana Boat sun care products: half price.

Hatfield one pound bacon: $4.99.

Bowl & Basket 8-pack of hot dog or hamburger rolls: 99 cents.

Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce: $5.99.

Ball Park beef or meat franks: $1.99. Limit four.*

Hellmann’s mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*

Whole seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*

Fresh ear of corn: Eight for $2. Must buy 8. Limit one offer.*

Golden pineapple: 99 cents. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Reader tips

Jeannie Weldin from Wildwood Crest wrote in to say she went to Currentcatalog.com to order the patriotic bunting, and the price was $14.99. I luckily still have the catalog that was sent to me. It states it is on sale until June 20, and it was originally $10.99. It is item 618389.

Tips

Room Essentials 6-piece outdoor dining set with an umbrella regularly $165 is on sale at Target for $99.

Get a Number 11 Premier hanging basket or Number 12 Premier Planter of patio-ready premium annuals in a designer container for $26.98 at Home Depot.

A Char Broil Performance 5-burner gas grill regularly $299 is on sale at Lowe’s for $249.

Blue Diamond almonds are buy one get one free at Walgreens. Nice! Select Nuts 6 to 10.3 ounce packages are $2.99.

CVS Health and Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas or gazebos are half price at Rite Aid.

Get a Cool Living or Arctic King 10,000 BTU air conditioner for $299.99 at Boscov’s. A Geek Chef 10-quart air fryer toaster oven is $49.99.

A Kamadostyle ceramic grill is $149.99 at LIDL. Rastelli Preferred 10-ounce boneless ribeye steak is $5.99.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.