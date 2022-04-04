Steps you can take to lower your cancer risk: Dr. Nina Radcliff

While no cancer is 100% preventable, managing certain controllable risk factors can lower your risk of developing certain cancers, including breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, ovarian, prostate, skin, testicular cancer and more.

Cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control. It can press on organs, block them, cause hormone production or metastasize (move) to other parts of your body. And while it’s the world’s leading cause of death, you can take actions to improve your odds.

Eat more fruits, veggies and whole grain. While no one food or food component alone can prevent cancer, research underscores diets rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and legumes can help significantly lower your risk for a variety of cancers. Try to get 2 1/2 cups of fruits/vegetables a day. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, phytochemicals and low in calories, these foods bestow superpowers when it comes to battling cancer, both preventively and part of a multimodal plan to fight it.

Lose weight. Being overweight is linked to a higher risk of 13 cancers (comprising 40% of all cancers diagnosed in U.S. every year). Excess fat can cause changes on a microscopic level: long-lasting inflammation as well as higher than normal insulin levels, insulin-like growth factor and sex hormones. Decreasing your weight can decrease your risk of developing a myriad of cancers. Be aware that consuming too many food items high in sugar (ie. desserts, fast food, sugary drinks) also leads to weight gain.

Limit alcohol. Alcoholic drinks are toxic to your body. When you consume an alcoholic drink, your body breaks it down into acetaldehyde, a chemical that can damage your DNA as well as prevent your body from repairing the damage. If damaged, that cell has the potential to grow out of control (cancer). Along with hurting tissues in your body, it can damage your liver and mix with other chemicals to harm your cells. All alcoholic drinks are linked to cancers — and the more you drink the greater your cancer risk is. While there’s no safe level of alcohol consumption, if you decide to imbibe, do so in moderation. Men should limit consumption to fewer than two drinks per day and women to no more than one drink per day.

Cut back on processed meats. Processed meats — ham, bacon, salami, sausage, hot dogs, beef jerky, deli meats — are transformed through salting, curing or other processes to enhance flavor and improve preservation. These processes cause cancer-causing substances to form. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends limiting to less than 18 ounces per week.

Move it! Great for your heart and for just feeling good, regular exercise helps to control weight and decrease insulin levels, while strengthening your immune system and lowering your risk for cancer. When actively moving/exercising, your body uses more energy, digests food faster and prevents a buildup of some hormones that are linked to cancer. It also stymies the release of stress hormones such as cortisol that are toxic to the immune systems.

Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or some combination of both (about 21 minutes a day that can be broken up throughout the day).

Sunscreen/skin protection. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and one of the most preventable. The ultraviolet rays of the sun can damage our DNA. Avoiding peak sun hours, wearing protective items (cap, sunglasses, clothing), seeking shade and wearing broad spectrum sunblock are profoundly effective at preventing skin cancer.

HPV vaccination. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for 99% of all cervical cancers. This virus also causes head and neck, penile, anal, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Thanks to the advent of the HPV vaccine, (given in two doses that target different strains of the virus), it’s now one of the most preventable cancers. (Recommended for males and females between the ages of 9 to 45).

Smoking. With more than 5,000 harmful, deadly chemicals in cigarettes, smoking remains the biggest preventable cause of cancer and the number one risk factor for lung cancer in the U.S. Quitting today, whatever age you are, lowers your risk of developing cancer.

Family history. Know who had cancer and what type, how old at diagnosis, and if still living (if not, a what age did they die? what caused it) — including parents, grandparents, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins. Because there is shared DNA, habits and environments, it can affect your risk of getting cancer.

Cancer screenings. Early detection and the advanced technology to treat cancers save lives! Talk with your healthcare provider about when to begin screenings and how often.

“Cancer prevention” are your actions taken to lower your risk of getting cancer, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to known cancer-causing substances and getting vaccines/prescribed medicine that can prevent cancer from developing.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.