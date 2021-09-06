Steps for school kids, adults to handle bullying: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Along with concerns about COVID-19, masks and good grades, parents also must concern themselves with the ongoing battle of bullying.
Bullying at school is on the rise and is being fueled by our ever-changing technology and culture.
While an age-old problem — it can emerge in new forms every year. This year, studies show that a big concern among many kids is not only about whether they’ll be wearing masks, but how others might react to their decision to do so. As parents, it’s important to remind our children that there are many reasons why someone may or may not wear a mask.
Preventing bullying is an adult responsibility. Parents, educators/administrators and other adults working with schools, need to be vigilant to watch for signs of bullying and take action when it occurs.
Bullying is behavior that hurts or harms another person — physically, emotionally or psychologically. It can occur between friends or within groups, in-person or online. Bullying can be overt and direct, with physical behavior such as fighting, hitting or name-calling, or it can be covert, with social interactions such as gossip or exclusion.
Most schools today are proactive and have policies in place — bullying behavior is not acceptable at school. Experts advise that as parents learn about problems, it’s important to communicate with teachers/administrators by sharing information.
Parents are well within their rights to ask that the school take measures to address bullying and provide a safe environment. Research shows that schools that create a culture of inclusion, train staff about bullying and follow clear protocols rewarding efforts to create a community for all have better outcomes against bullying and greater safety. Ignoring bullying allows those who bully a place to use their power to marginalize and victimize others.
Being attuned to symptoms or indicators in a child experiencing bullying is important — and include:
a change in behavior/mood
changes from a positive place among their friends to avoidant behaviors
sad, angry, or anxious demeanor
decline in academic performance/grades
inability to concentrate
unexplained headaches/stomach aches
sleeping problems
increased anxiety, isolation or aggression
Asking open-ended questions about the environment helps children discuss a bullying situation. For example:
“How was your bus ride today?” “Your day at school?” “Lunchtime?” “Time before? or, “after school?”
“Have you ever seen anyone being mean to someone?”
Then move to questions that directly affect your child, such as, “Are you ever scared to … walk into the classroom? Get on the bus?”
Or, “Has anyone ever been mean to you on the bus? …at lunch? In class?”
Work and create a plan together with your child to address any immediate problem and solutions (stressing to avoid fighting back with aggression). Kids need adult help and cannot be expected to figure out how to handle bullying at school on their own.
Understanding that, they can walk away or avoid bullying situations and that they can — and should — talk to a trusted adult — a teacher, parent or someone else — as soon as possible.
There should never be a negative connotation or consequences associated with sharing information about a bullying incident.
Experts note it’s important to remember that the student who is bullying others has often experienced bullying themselves. It’s not an excuse, but intervention around bullying should involve teaching new skills to both the bully and the victim.
Parents and educators can also help prevent bullying by modeling proper behavior in their own power dynamics. Showing (teaching) empathy, compassion, respect, fairness and boundaries through behavior, along with the importance of not abusing others with words, intentions, mindsets or physically.
Peer pressure
Pressure from others to conform to the behaviors, attitudes and habits of a group or clique helps to define peer pressure. Sometimes kids within a clique will pressure other kids to participate in bullying, which has become more prevalent online. This can include pressures to participate in everything from online hate lists to mean social media posts. Some kids explain that “everyone’s doing it” while mistakenly feeling less responsibility for bullying when it is done as a group.
Again, talk with your kids about peer influences, asking about the pressures they feel to engage in relational issues, cyberbullying and other forms of bullying. Give them ideas on how to respond to peer pressure.
The more you can connect with your kids about bullying, the more you can provide a positive influence. Equip them with solid self-esteem, assertiveness and social skills that will help them respond to peer pressure in a positive way.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
