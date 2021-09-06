Steps for school kids, adults to handle bullying: Dr. Nina Radcliff

“Have you ever seen anyone being mean to someone?”

Then move to questions that directly affect your child, such as, “Are you ever scared to … walk into the classroom? Get on the bus?”

Or, “Has anyone ever been mean to you on the bus? …at lunch? In class?”

Work and create a plan together with your child to address any immediate problem and solutions (stressing to avoid fighting back with aggression). Kids need adult help and cannot be expected to figure out how to handle bullying at school on their own.

Understanding that, they can walk away or avoid bullying situations and that they can — and should — talk to a trusted adult — a teacher, parent or someone else — as soon as possible.

There should never be a negative connotation or consequences associated with sharing information about a bullying incident.

Experts note it’s important to remember that the student who is bullying others has often experienced bullying themselves. It’s not an excuse, but intervention around bullying should involve teaching new skills to both the bully and the victim.