Starting and ending your day on a healthy note: Dr. Nina Radcliff

How you start and finish your day are important to your overall health and well-being.

The first 60 minutes helps set the tone for your day. And the way you wind down at night, not only affects your sleep that night but also lays down the foundation for your health and output the following day.

When you first awaken, your mind is slowly leaving the delta sleep stage and is most easily influenced by mental suggestion. Science shows what you put in it will most often stay until the end of the day, often impacting the course of your day.

How your day goes is not always in your hands, but how you approach it is. And that precious waking time will help to determine this.

Set the morning tone

Your morning routine is the time between when you wake up and leave your home, or transition to the next part of your day. The key is to be conscious of how you spend your time to give yourself the best possible start. Effective considerations include:

Tailor your morning to maximize your positive energy, productivity, inspiration and creativity. Take time to enjoy waking moments. Turn on uplifting music. Meditate/pray and enjoy some quieter moments. Water can be soothing, like relaxing in the shower. Do morning stretches, kiss/hug loved ones, or take a morning walk. Just ensure you take time enjoying your first moments.

Eat a nutritious, fulfilling breakfast. Combine protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fruit and vegetables. You’ll jumpstart your metabolism and boost your energy, while reducing crankiness and giving your body and mind proper nutrients.

Limit the number of decisions you need to make before you move to the next part of your day. Ideally, you want to be able to just wake up and have time to enjoy your morning without making a lot of demanding decisions or managing chaos.

Try to limit electronics in the morning for quality quiet waking time.

Take some deep breathes. Oxygen feeds your brain, invigorating it and getting your mind ready for productivity, while relieving stress. Breathing exercises have been shown to help lower cortisol levels, heart rate and blood pressure.

Lastly, keep good sleep habits. Try to keep sleep and wake time at the same time, routinely. Our bodies crave routine and naturally follow good habits that form. And, getting a healthy night’s sleep is an essential factor to starting your day off right with the right mindset.

End on a high note

An effective evening routine can help you have a good night’s rest and wake up refreshed for your new day. Research shows that ending your day well is arguably necessary to having a happy, healthy, and productive life.

To set the evening tone, here are some tips to help close your day in the best way possible:

Get into the routine, daily. A soothing, relaxing evening pre-sleep routine is key. What you eat, drink and what activities you are involved with, as well as your surroundings, make a big difference. Avoid caffeine (including teas, sodas, energy drinks and caffeinated food items, like chocolate) for at least six hours before bedtime. And while alcohol may initially make you feel sleepy, it lowers the quality of your sleep, interfering with the deeper, restorative stages of your sleep. Experts agree it is best not to drink it in the late evening.

As you get closer to your chosen bedtime, lights should get dimmer. Turning down the room lights helps your body in transitioning to release melatonin, a sleep hormone that makes you sleepy at nighttime.

Less blue lights at night. Whether it’s your smartphone, laptop, TV or any other gadget, cut down on using it at night. The light suppresses melatonin release and the content can keep you awake. Harvard Health recommends blocking out blue light approximately 2-3 hours before bedtime.

A plan for tomorrow can help to relieve stress. Take time to make some notes of what you want to accomplish and when (even if it’s an estimate). For some, this planning time includes some prep for other details with respect to home, family and other commitments, including what to wear.

For evenings when you can’t get something off your mind, experts recommend writing down pressing issues or nagging thoughts or problems. Then put them away to be dealt with until tomorrow. (Research shows you’ll actually manage them better after a good night’s sleep.)

You need a quality, restorative morning and evening routine. A lack of either can impair mental alertness, immunity, heart function, mood and stress levels — and should not be dismissed as a way of life. It doesn’t have to be that way. Take positive action this coming year of both your morning and evening routines. It’s a beneficial way to positively impact your health and wellbeing.