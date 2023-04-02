Runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, scratchy throat, sneezes — the spring allergy season, or hay fever season, is here.

This year, nature is pumping out pollen earlier, and it’s expected to last longer. Good news is you don’t have to put up with annoying or nagging symptoms that can interfere with your life or rob you of your sleep or energy. There are effective steps you can take to help avoid triggers and find the right treatment.

Hay fever

Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, causes cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing and sinus pressure. But unlike a cold, hay fever isn’t caused by a virus or bacteria. Its highly unpleasant symptoms are the result of a harmless outdoor or indoor substance allergen (pollen) that the immune system mistakenly identifies as a threat or foreign invader mounting an offense against it by releasing chemicals such as histamine or leukotrienes, causing inflammation and the symptoms of hay fever.

Genetics play a role in determining a person’s susceptibility to hay fever. Environmental factors such as exposure to air pollution, tobacco smoke and other irritants may also make a person more susceptible.

The weather also plays a crucial role in how much pollen is produced, distributed and in the air at any given time, with rain, wind and temperatures all being contributing factors. On warm, windy and dry days, pollen has an easier time circulating, which can increase allergy symptoms. Conversely, pollen tends to travel less on rainy, windless days. And, dry conditions and drought can reduce certain pollen levels and hinder grass and weed growth.

While hay fever can develop at any age, it’s more common in children and young adults. As a person ages, their immune system may become less reactive to allergens, leading to a reduction in hay fever symptoms.

Lifestyle factors such as stress, diet, exercise and quality/quantity of sleep can also affect the immune system and may contribute to the severity of hay fever symptoms. A weakened immune system can make your body more susceptible to allergens.

Is it cold, flu or allergies?

Sometimes there is confusion this time of year whether that runny nose is because of a cold, flu or allergies.

The changing weather can affect your health. If you’re experiencing any type of fever, sore throat or runny nose with a yellowish discharge, that is most likely an infection caused by a virus or bacteria. However, if you experience a runny nose with a clear discharge, coughing, watery eyes or sneezing, then allergies could be the culprit. Understanding the difference can have a huge impact on your recovery time.

Additionally, in some severe hay fever cases, you could experience a higher risk of asthma, sleeping issues and prolonged rhinitis that may lead to sinusitis. In children, it can also cause middle ear infection.

Tips for allergy season

Be aware and stay prepared for the pollen storms. Remember, it’s important to talk to your health care provider before starting any new medications or treatments for hay fever. Some tips:

Many non-drowsy antihistamines are available over the counter. When you first experience symptoms, talk with your pharmacist about the most effective option for you.

Tune in to local weather reports and special apps that provide access to anticipated pollen counts in your area.

Reduce exposure to triggers. That can include staying indoors during high pollen counts or wearing a mask if you’re working outdoors.

Wear a hat/cap/sunglasses when outdoors to help block pollen from making contact with your hair, face and eyes.

A saline nasal rinse might help. It helps restore moisture to the nasal passages, easing inflammation of the mucous membranes, which can offer instant relief.

Consider exercising indoors, particularly during peak pollen hours that run midday to afternoon.

Keep your immune system strong with healthy eating, sleep, staying active and managing stress.

Keep indoor air, furniture and bedding clean.

Change air filters and choose high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. They’re specially designed to trap pollen/dust, providing much needed relief from pollen inside.

Shower and change clothes when you get home (helps not to transport pollen indoors).

Park shoes at the door to help protect against tracking the pollen in the house.

Close windows when the pollen count is high and opt for air conditioning.

Pets can be wiped before snuggling or coming back inside.

Consider immunotherapy. These shots can help reduce hay fever symptoms by desensitizing your immune system to specific allergens over time.

Whether it’s antihistamines, nasal sprays, prescription pills or over-the-counter medications, consider starting them sooner than later.

Hay fever wreaks havoc on your sinuses. While manageable, you should see your doctor if your symptoms aren’t responding to over-the-counter medications, occur year-round or are severe.