Let’s hope our air stays fresh and clear these next few weeks. If it does, we can celebrate by taking some good, deep breaths, and by checking out several of the year’s best pairings of the moon and bright planets.

Tuesday: Venus and the beehive. “Star light, Star bright, first star I see tonight ...” All spring long, that star has been “the evening star,” which is actually the planet Venus. Venus was at its largest apparent separation from the sun, 45 degrees, on June 3. For the rest of June and July, Venus’ apparent separation from the sun will start to decrease noticeably, eventually leading to Venus passing our line of sight with the sun and emerging into the dawn sky for a beautiful autumn there (when it will be called the morning star).

This background about Venus is to emphasize that June and July is the time to catch the brilliant planet in the convenient evening hours. Tuesday night, you might first be able to see Venus right around sunset (or even before sunset), far to the upper left of where the sun goes down.

But if you have binoculars or a telescope, you can see a special sight near Venus later Tuesday night (maybe about 1½ hours after sunset): m44, the Beehive star cluster. Mars passed through this cluster recently, but Venus goes north of m44 and dazzles more brightly than the cluster’s stars.

Wednesday: moon-Jupiter pairing. How early can you get up Wednesday? We are now experiencing some of the earliest sunrises and morning twilights of the year. To get a really good view of Wednesday morning’s dramatic pairing of a crescent moon and bright Jupiter, you should ideally be looking fairly low in the east about 5 a.m. or earlier.

The crescent moon will be fairly thick and almost upright. Just to its right or slightly upper right will be the bright point of light that is the planet Jupiter. Jupiter’s brilliance is no match for that of Venus. But Venus is currently the evening star and will have set many hours before dawn.

If you hold your thumb out at arm’s length, you may be able to get it to fit into the gap between the moon and Jupiter. That’s close, and the sight of them should be impressive.

Saturday and Sunday: very old moon and very young moon. The amazingly slender lunar crescent just before the invisible new moon phase is called “the old moon,” and just after the new moon is “the young moon.” The old moon must be seen very soon before sunrise, the young moon very soon after sunset. Saturday’s old moon will probably be just too low in the east-northeast to be visible in the bright sky 20 minutes or so before sunrise.

The moment of new moon is exactly 12:37 a.m. Sunday. Then, 20 minutes or so after sunset that day, we’ll have a possibly better chance to see the young moon with binoculars. If that day is very clear of haze or smoke, a few of us looking down near the horizon north of west-northwest just might spot that impossibly thin, glowing filament.

June 21: spectacular moon-Venus pairing. On June 19 and 20, watch the moon well to the lower right of Venus. Then, on June 21, the summer solstice (the official start of summer) occurs at 10:58 a.m., and the longest day of the year ends with a truly spectacular moon-Venus pairing. It will be closer than the moon-Jupiter one was. The moon is only 14% lit and beautifully tilted. Venus is lower left from the moon, and a small telescope can show that Venus displays as a crescent, 39% lit. By an hour or more after sunset, you should be making out a dim point of light about half the width of your fist at arm’s length upper left from Venus: the planet Mars.

The next few nights, the moon moves on to form additional patterns of beauty with Mars and the star Regulus.