Some exciting news on dietary guidelines: Dr. Nina Radcliff

What you consume to nourish your body is one of the most important decisions you make when it comes to living your healthiest and best life.
Consuming a healthy diet is a lifestyle, from now until forever, not a short-term event or fad. It’s about what you consume — nourishing your body — and it’s based on key, guiding principles.
American Heart Association’s new healthy diet guidelines
After 15 years, the American Heart Association has released new dietary guidelines. I am excited about sharing the good news of these revised guidelines. The focus is on what people should be consuming, so each person can customize it to their own personal preferences and style. I like that a key focus is on healthy habits, not just limitations, restrictions, eliminating items, or what you shouldn’t be doing. Overall, the guidelines create a clearer picture offering broader, personalized option areas to meet people where they are, while supporting smoother lifestyle changes and smart choices.
Achieve/maintain a healthy body weight: Medically speaking, a healthy or normal weight means that your body mass index (determined by your height and weight), is within a certain range, not associated with an increased risk for weight-related disease and health issues. It doesn’t factor in bone density, overall body composition, muscle mass and racial and gender differences. It’s best to speak with your doctor to determine what a healthy body weight is for you.
Eat plenty of a variety of fruits and vegetables: They are powerhouses when it comes to essential vitamins and nutrients, as well as fiber and antioxidants and a healthy alternative to salty, fatty, sugary and processed foods — helping to maintain or reach a healthy weight.
Choose whole-grain foods and products: High in fiber, they satiate you, making you feel full and satisfied and consume fewer calories. Seeds of grasses cultivated for food, whole grains are rich in nutrients (iron, Vitamin B, folate, potassium, magnesium) and linked to a lower risk of heart disease and colon cancer. They include brown rice, popcorn, buckwheat, barley, bulgur, millet and oatmeal.
Choose healthy sources of protein: Select plant protein sources (beans, nuts, seeds) over processed and red meats while adding fish, seafood, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, lean cuts of meat and poultry into your diet. These choices are low in saturated fats, which elevate blood cholesterol levels.
Use liquid plant oils: Taken from plants — typically its seeds — plant oils are liquid at room temperature and are unsaturated fats. They include olive, canola, corn, soybean, sunflower and sesame oils. In general, fats that are solid at room temperature come from animals and are rich in saturated fats (e.g., chicken skin, steaks and butter).
Choose minimally-processed foods: Defined as foods that are cooked, canned, packaged, frozen or changed in nutritional composition by fortifying or preserving it, they fall on a spectrum from minimally to heavily processed. Minimally processed foods include bagged or cut veggies that are simply pre-prepped for convenience. Ready-to-eat foods are more heavily processed (e.g., deli meats, crackers). And, heavily processed foods include frozen pizza and microwaveable dinners. The more processed they are, the more likely they will include high amounts of sugar, fats, salt and other not-good-for-you ingredients.
Minimize beverages/foods with added sugars: Added sugars are refined sugars and syrups added to foods, when they are processed or prepared to sweeten them (e.g., sodas, candy, ice cream, baked goods, sports drinks, sweetened dairy). They contribute zero nutrients, are empty calories, don’t fill you up, and the body doesn’t need them. Over time, they mess up your metabolism and contribute to weight gain.
Choose/prepare foods with little or no salt: The major consequence of salt overconsumption is a rise in blood pressure, which can heighten your risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart-related diseases — along with premature death, diabetes, osteoporosis, dementia, sleep apnea, cancer, kidney disease and even obesity. More than three-quarters of your salt intake come from processed, frozen, packaged foods as well as foods consumed in restaurants and fast-food places.
Limit alcohol intake: High blood pressure, weakened/thinned heart muscles and sudden cardiac death are just some of the ill-effects of alcohol on our hearts. Alcohol also is high in sugars and calories, which contribute to weight gain. Take some time to review the criteria for moderate and heavy alcohol use for men and women. You may be surprised at what you believed was social drinking, or what you’ve done for years, falls in one of these categories.
These are great, actionable guidelines that leave you room to individualize — whether it’s calorie needs, access to food or dining preferences — to make smart, healthy choices!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
