Some exciting news on dietary guidelines: Dr. Nina Radcliff

What you consume to nourish your body is one of the most important decisions you make when it comes to living your healthiest and best life.

Consuming a healthy diet is a lifestyle, from now until forever, not a short-term event or fad. It’s about what you consume — nourishing your body — and it’s based on key, guiding principles.

American Heart Association’s new healthy diet guidelines

After 15 years, the American Heart Association has released new dietary guidelines. I am excited about sharing the good news of these revised guidelines. The focus is on what people should be consuming, so each person can customize it to their own personal preferences and style. I like that a key focus is on healthy habits, not just limitations, restrictions, eliminating items, or what you shouldn’t be doing. Overall, the guidelines create a clearer picture offering broader, personalized option areas to meet people where they are, while supporting smoother lifestyle changes and smart choices.