Soap dishes, cushions on shopping list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I so enjoy reading your piece every week in The Press. I’m not sure if you can help me, but I’m hoping you can steer me in the right direction.

I have a ceramic soap dish attached to the wall of my bathroom that can’t be removed. So I have used the attached soap cradle for many years, and it is worn down and broken. It is such a small size that I am having a problem replacing it. You are so skilled at finding the unusual, I hope you can help me! I would appreciate any advice you might have. — Shelley

Dear Shelley: My guess would be to find a ceramic studio in your area, which you didn’t include in your letter, and make one the exact size you need. I have emailed you a fabulous tile guy from Ocean City. He said to text him and send him your pictures. He can help you.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My outdoor cushions are all faded and beat up. Any deals? — Karen Tillman

Dear Karen: On Wednesday, Boscov’s has its entire stock of outdoor cushions half price. Also check out Christmas Tree Shops.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You recently had a deal on paintbrushes. What were they? — Ed Greco

Dear Ed: That deal on the Purdy paintbrushes at Lowe’s is over. The good news is all the instock Purdy brushes at Ace Hardware are 20% off.

Reader tips

Marceda wrote in to let Blanche B., of Cape May Court House, know that Bed Bath & Beyond sells 60-by-120 and 60-by-144 inch tablecloths by Bee & Willow for under $40 with a 20% coupon.

Gloria wrote in about English Creek Shoe Repair in Northfield: “Because my question and your answer in the newspaper brought David free publicity, he very kindly said he would fix my shoes as soon as we came in. My husband and I sat on a bench outside for 30 minutes soaking up the sun. David’s price was so low that I insisted on paying him extra. He’s a very interesting person. Turns out his and my husband’s families are both from Hungary.”

Steals of the Week

Acme

Mangos: $1.

Nabisco snack crackers: $2.50.

Signature SELECT 10- to 13-ounce pretzels: $1.

Entenmann’s full line: half price.

Banquet pot pies: $1.

Signature SELECT Jumbo 4-pack of muffins: Buy one, get one free.

Chobani 5.3-ounce yogurt: $1.

Assorted candles: 20% off.

Melitta 100-count coffee filters: Buy one, get one free.

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.

Signature Care baby toiletries: Buy one, get one free.

Huggies Snug & Dry 19- to 38-count diapers: $7.49. Limit one.*

Planters dry-roasted 16-ounce peanuts: $1.99. Limit two.*

Signature SELECT spiral sliced ham: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*

Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Bumble Bee 5-ounce solid white albacore tuna: 99 cents. Limit four.*

Tide 92-ounce orange bottle laundry detergent: $9.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.49.

Top round roast or London broil: $3.49 per pound.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Fresh Express salad blends: $2.50.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Six for $5. Must buy six.

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: $2.88.

Bowl & Basket 1-liter seltzer: Five for $3.

Sargento 8-ounce shredded cheese or deli style: $1.99.

Quilted Northern double roll 12-pack bath tissue: $5.99.

Keebler 7.7- to 14.8-ounce cookies: $1.99.

Spice Essentials spices and extracts: 99 cents.

Fresh Atlantic salmon: $9.49 per pound.

Hatfield 8-ounce boneless ham steaks: $2.50.

Hormel pork tenderloins or fillets: $5.99.

Gorton’s Seafood: 25% off.

Ferrero Rocher 12-piece chocolate collection: Half price.

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Thomas’ 6-pack of bagels: Two for $4. Limit four offers.*

Entenmann’s cookies or loaf cakes: Two for $4. Limit four offers.*

Yehuda, Osem, Aviv or ShopRite 5-pound Matzos: $1.99. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $75 purchase.

Tips

Get 25% off Easter baskets and candy at Rite Aid. Garden decor, planters and supplies are half price.

Get 40% off The Sak handbags and men’s ULTRA Performance active shorts at Boscov’s.

Zep all-in-one pressure wash is $11.98 at Home Depot.

Angel Soft or Quilted Northern four mega rolls and nine regular rolls of bath tissue are $5.29 at Walgreens.

A four-pack of annual flowers is $2.98 at Lowe’s.

Chocolate Rrabbits are buy one, get one half off at CVS. McCafe 12-pack K-cups are $5.99.

Godiva nine-piece assorted Belgian chocolate regularly $9.99 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $5.99. An outdoor bug zapper is $19.99.

Orthro Home Defense Insect Killer is on sale at Ace Hardware for $6.99 per gallon. Limit two.

Jumbo sea scallops are $21.99 per pound at LIDL. A spiral ham is 85 cents per pound, and Gelatelli 48-ounce ice cream is two for $3.

A Nespresso Vertue cold-brew single-serve coffee maker bundle regularly $239.99 is on sale at Target for $168.99. Chocolate bunnies are 20% off.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.