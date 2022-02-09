Small radio needed for a fishing father: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a portable radio for my dad to take fishing with him. Yes, he still has a flip phone “for emergencies only.” Nothing fancy, but bigger than the old little transistor size ones. — Fisherman’s Daughter
Dear Fisherman’s Daughter: This week, get a QFX AM/FM radio regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a better deal than $50 each on my Whirlpool ice and water filter EDR2RXD1? — Arlene Anderson, Riegelsville, Pennsylvania
Dear Arlene: Go to Puredrop.com and get a replacement three-pack for $41.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I like to have decent scissors. I don’t like the Dollar Tree ones; they break so easily. I know Joann Fabrics sells good ones, but I don’t want to spend $10 to $20 on a pair just to have around the house. Any ideas, Franny? — Leslie Goodman
Dear Leslie: Get the “Super Value” this month at Ace Hardware: two pairs of scissors for $4.
Reader Tips
Susan Copson wrote in to let Stan & Nancy Hess know they can get Hanover fordhook lima beans at the Acme in Cape May Court House.
Nancy of Atlantic City wrote in to let the readers know the Linwood Clock Shop fixes lamps but not lampshades. However, Nancy stated a very helpful gentleman did measure her lampshade and is going to try to order one for her.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Bone-in strip steaks: $6.99 per pound.
Stoney Brook Farms ground turkey: $2.99 per pound.
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
Boneless pork loins: $2.99 per pound.
Kings Hawaiian pretzel sliders or buns: Buy one, get one free.
Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $4.99.
Boneless eye round roast: $5.99 per pound.
Russel Stover or Whitman boxed chocolates: Buy one, get one free.
Extra jumbo shrimp 2-pound bag of 16 to 20 count: $13.98. Limit one.*
Hellmann’s 15- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*
Pampers 72- to 144-count diapers: $35.49. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Steve & Ed’s 12-ounce hot sauce: 99 cents.
Bowl & Basket specialty organic pasta in 1-pound bags: $1.24.
Nature Valley granola bars: half price.
Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.
Ajax, Dynamo or Final Touch: Three for $5. Must buy 3.
Emerald 5- to 6.5-ounce nuts: half price.
Bowl & Basket 1-liter seltzer: Six for $3.
DiGiorno 17.2- to 31.4-ounce pizza: $2.99. Limit 4.*
Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit 4.*
General Mills medium size cereal: Four for $4. Must buy 4. Limit one offer.*
Wonderful pistachios in 1-pound bag: $4.99. Limit 4.*
Entenmann’s eight-pack donuts: $2.49. Limit 4.*
Chobani 24- to 32-ounce coffee creamer: 99 cents. Limit 4.*
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit one.**
Ken’s 16-ounce salad dressing: Two for $3. Must buy two. Limit one offer.**
Two-pound bag of Bowl & Basket red onions: 99 cents. Limit one.**
Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: Two for $4. Must buy two. Limit one offer.**
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.88. Limit four.**
Hass avocados: Five for $4. Must buy five.**
Plum tomatoes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.**
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.
Tips
Boscov’s 14.4-ounce chocolate covered pretzels regularly $17.99 are on sale for $9.99. All dinnerware, glassware, flatware and serve ware are half price.
Small Valentine plush animals are $5, and big ones are $10 at Family Dollar. This Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off.
A gallon of Zinsser Bulls Eye 1-2-3 primer is on sale at Ace Hardware for $18.99. Limit two.
Doritos, Lay’s, Planters peanuts or Takis are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
Rastelli preferred boneless beef ribeye steak is $4.99 per pound at LIDL. A four-count bag of avocados is $1.99.
Get Persil 40-ounce laundry detergent or 16-pack of Persil discs for $5.99 at CVS. Live Better vitamins are buy one, get one free.
Frito Lay chips are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Nice! Six- to 10.3-ounce nuts are $2.99.
Get a Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker regularly $89.99 on sale for $69.99 at Target. A Dash heart mini waffle maker is on sale for $9.99.
A Husky 5-gallon professional duty waterproof storage container with clear lid is on sale at Home Depot for $17.98.
Puzzles and boxed model kits are 40% off at Hobby Lobby. Valentine party, crafts and decorations are also 40% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.