Sky Watch / Reflecting on the Jersey Shore's greatest sunrise ever

How many of you got at least a glimpse of last Thursday’s incredible sunrise partial eclipse of the sun?
I’m beginning with this question especially because you may not have gotten through to my usual AOL e-mail account. Please note that I now want you to send your messages to me at fcschaaf@gmail.com. I’ll hope to mention your observations of the eclipse in my next column in two weeks.
For now, let me tell you about the eclipse sightings made by me and a few other sky watchers. They were mystical, amazing and … truly unforgettable.
SAGA OF THE SUNRISE HOOK ECLIPSE: Last Thursday’s sunrise was, as I predicted, like no other that any living person has seen at the Jersey Shore.
It’s true that sky conditions were not ideal. I think a bank of cloud well out to sea prevented any of us from catching the sun right on the horizon. But just a few minutes later, many of us saw first a gleam of red sun through a hole in cloud — and then, slowly but surely, the emerging top of a startling upright solar crescent. Not long after, the whole hook of the eclipsed sun poked through a break in the clouds.
Even in my long lifetime of seeing so many astronomical marvels, that moment of beholding the upright solar crescent was gripping. I watched the eclipse from a site that was inland but so flat to the east that the view was unobstructed to the horizon. Someone else who figured what a good site this was and arrived there a little after me were two women from Leesburg — Georgiana Maria Sofletea and Sea Wilson. They, too, were excited, bustling with wonder when we saw the complete solar crescent.
At one time, there was an extremely thin bar of cloud extending across the sun from the middle of the moon’s silhouette. It made me think of seeing the partial silhouette of Saturn and its rings from a side view in front of the sun (something utterly impossible).
Next, the sun was breaking out into a pretty large gap in the clouds and soon after was becoming bright enough that I had to get out one pair of protective “eclipse glasses” for me and another for the ladies from Leesburg.
But just before the sun got too bright, the now-departing moon looked to me like a black thumb sticking out in front of the solar disk. But this was a thumb over 2,000 miles across, composed of rock and moving through space relative to New Jersey at about 2,000 mph. At a moment like that, you suddenly have a powerful bodily feeling for the vastness of worlds and astronomical distances — and for how amazing the exquisite precision is with which they can line up.
A friend of mine seemed to get similar views of the eclipse from a quite different place. That was Paul Ostwald, current and longtime president of the South Jersey Astronomy Club (www.sjac.us), which I founded 32 years ago. Paul and his wife, Maria, were in Ocean City for the eclipse, and he got some excellent photos, very representative of what was seen from here in New Jersey.
I look forward to hearing from you about your own experiences with the eclipse (remember to use the new e-mail address). I hope to feature them two weeks from today along with more coverage of this eclipse — and something else. How long would you guess it is before South Jersey has a greater sunrise eclipse than this one was? The answer may surprise you. And you’ll also learn how this future eclipse will be not just fascinating but truly staggering in its strangeness and beauty.
OBSERVING HIGHLIGHTS OF THESE NEXT TWO WEEKS: About 9:30 p.m. June 22 and June 23, look low in the west-northwest to see brilliant Venus line up with the stars Pollux and Castor. Those are the days when, well to the upper left of Venus, binoculars may show you some of the stars of the Beehive star cluster surrounding Mars.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
