Sky Watch / Reflecting on the Jersey Shore's greatest sunrise ever

At one time, there was an extremely thin bar of cloud extending across the sun from the middle of the moon’s silhouette. It made me think of seeing the partial silhouette of Saturn and its rings from a side view in front of the sun (something utterly impossible).

Next, the sun was breaking out into a pretty large gap in the clouds and soon after was becoming bright enough that I had to get out one pair of protective “eclipse glasses” for me and another for the ladies from Leesburg.

But just before the sun got too bright, the now-departing moon looked to me like a black thumb sticking out in front of the solar disk. But this was a thumb over 2,000 miles across, composed of rock and moving through space relative to New Jersey at about 2,000 mph. At a moment like that, you suddenly have a powerful bodily feeling for the vastness of worlds and astronomical distances — and for how amazing the exquisite precision is with which they can line up.

A friend of mine seemed to get similar views of the eclipse from a quite different place. That was Paul Ostwald, current and longtime president of the South Jersey Astronomy Club (www.sjac.us), which I founded 32 years ago. Paul and his wife, Maria, were in Ocean City for the eclipse, and he got some excellent photos, very representative of what was seen from here in New Jersey.