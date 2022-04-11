Simple hope can benefit your health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

With the advent of Passover and Easter, the faithful are reminded of hope.

Being on the other side of history, thousands of years later, we see the deliverance from Egypt and the resurrection — promises fulfilled by a higher power or faith even when things looked impossible.

Hope is a feeling, expectation, and desire that lives in us. It’s innate. Hope redefines what is probable and opens paths. And, it is powerful — emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Today, as the world and its citizens struggle with war, injustices, disease, financial instability and a myriad of other difficult and painful challenges, we can fight off discouragement and cast down fears and worries by seeking the eternal flame of hope that lives in us.

What is hope?

It is a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. It involves trusting and waiting expectantly. This optimistic perspective helps us get through whatever challenges we are facing. Stated differently, hope can be seen as a reservoir of emotional strength that can provide strength to keep on keeping on and not giving up.

Powerful benefits of hope

The data is convincing! The positive physiological and physical effects of hope are well-documented, and researchers are learning that a change in mindset has the power to alter neurochemistry, every day!

Linked to buffering toxic effects of stress, anxiety and of negative life events as well as a greater sense of contentment, happiness, and control

Optimistic outlooks are linked to living longer

Large-scale meta-analyses have shown that an optimistic outlook reduces your risk of developing heart disease and other chronic conditions. The data is so significant that many experts believe that improving mental health outlook is a crucial part of preventative treatment for heart disease.

Lowers blood pressure and can boost treatment efforts for hypertension

Research shows that during illness, belief and expectation (mental states associated with hope) have an impact on the nervous system which, in turn, sets off a chain reaction that makes improvement and recovery more likely. It’s process fundamental to the widely accepted “placebo effect,” which is created by a hopeful outlook.

Studies show that hope promotes healthy behaviors, including increased fruit and vegetable consumption, regular exercise and quitting smoking. In each case, hope for the future is clearly linked with daily habits that support health and prevent disease.

Researchers underscore that hopeful people conjure a vision that sustains them, causing them to show up for the hard work and accept setbacks. One researcher explains: “Hopeful people make an investment in the future that pays off in the present: in the way they eat, exercise, conserve energy, take care of themselves and stick to their treatment plan.”

Fuels optimism and a positive outlook is linked to boosting circulation and respiration along with protection against chronic illnesses. This may be in part because the absence of depression or chronic negative emotions is important in its own right. We know that those can be detrimental to overall health.

Helps us forgive — absorbing the wrong, not delving into self-pity or self-justification—and walking in love.

How do I nurture hope?

Feeling hopeful can become a lifestyle that is reflected in everything you do and who you are. However, it requires a commitment, patience, discipline, and optimism — it requires work. And it is a personal, unique experience. Here are some tips:

Pray or meditate

Reflect on prior wins and successes

Maintain a hope journal for a couple of days or a few weeks (or always), writing down what hope means to you, why hope is important, what gives you hope, what does a hopeful person look and sound like, how you have used hope in your own life, risks of having hope, what is the smallest possible change that could give you hope, individuals or communities that might benefit from hope, and situations that impede your development of a more hopeful outlook.

Harness the power of uncertainty. An uncertain future holds a myriad of possibilities and instead of focusing on the fear of uncertainty or being paralyzed by it, water the seed of hope.

Imagine and act. Change wishing and wishful thinking to clear, achievable goals and make a plan. And factor in potential barriers and how to address and adapt to them. Some experts have called this creating a “hope map.”

Surround yourself with positive people

Social distance from negativity and toxicity. This includes disconnecting from television, internet, social media, and even certain situations, relationships, groups, jobs and people.

Practice gratitude daily, even hourly

Hope can inspire you to do the impossible while helping you carry on during difficult times. Though hope may not be tied to a particular outcome, it can be a guiding force. Chag Pesach Sameach — happy Passover holiday — and happy Easter!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.