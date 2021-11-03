Shopping list includes salami, pretzel rods, curtains and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Our family has enjoyed Rold Gold pretzel rods for decades. All grocery stores used to carry them, but they now seem to have disappeared. Other Rold Gold pretzel varieties are still available, like the small pretzel sticks, twists and others, but not the classic rods. I found contact information on their website and emailed them but never heard back. I hope you can help. We really miss them. — Cathy
Dear Cathy: Hate to let you know that Rold Gold pretzel rods have been discontinued. The company that makes them, Frito Lay, no longer has them on its website. Try Snyder’s Pretzel Rods. Even if you found the Rold Gold Rods in a dollar store, they would probably be stale.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been searching for Hebrew National kosher salami in either the 12-ounce or 32-ounce sizes. I cannot find it at the Acme or ShopRites in the area. BJs, Walmart and Target also do not have it. I can only find hot dogs. Please help! — Mitch R., Atlantic City
Dear Mitch: If you are talking about a whole sausage-type link of salami, Hebrew National no longer carries it on its website. It does carry Hebrew National beef salami lunchmeat in an 8- ounce package. The website states that all of our surrounding ShopRites sell it. I emailed you the website.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have couple things I’m looking for and hoping you can help. The first thing are curtains. I bought some curtains (Erie Trellis room darkening window curtains, set of two) from Christmas Tree Shops years ago. I need one more pack of them for my dining room. However, when I called Christmas Tree Shops’ corporate office, they told me they don’t sell it anymore. So my question is, is there a place that can help you locate discontinued curtains? The next request: I’m looking for a gas grill with at least three burners, under $200, that could be assembled and delivered. With it being the end of the season, do you think I could get something like this in that price range? The last is I’m looking for is the Fire 7 Kids tablet, 16 GB. I know the Black Friday deals are starting early and I’m wondering if you’ve seen any good deals on them. — Toshia, Linwood
Dear Toshia: Wow! A couple? First, you can always try Big Lots, Marshalls, Ross, TJ Maxx or Gabe’s, but your chances are slim and none. However, Boscov’s has its entire selection of room darkening and blackout curtains on sale this week from $12.99 and up. Second, about a month ago I bought a 4-burner gas grill put together at Home Depot for $99 on clearance, then went to Lowe’s for something a few days later and they had a 5-burner gas grill put together on clearance sale for $89. I missed the boat because I already had used my $99 one. So try Lowe’s first, plus you can rent a truck for about $15 for 75 minutes. Third, the Kids Fire 7 tablet is $99.99 everywhere. Your best deal would be at Target with your Target charge to save 5%.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.
Value pack of boneless chicken breasts: Buy one, get one free.
Green Giant or Signature Select 7- to 12-ounce frozen vegetables: $1.
Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream or Haagen Daz: Buy one, get one free.
Angel Soft 12-double or 6 megarolls of bath tissue: Two for $10. Must buy two.
Signature Select one-pound dry roasted peanuts: $2.50.
Melitta 100 to 200 coffee filters: Buy two, get one free.
Butterball 3-pound pack of ground turkey: $6.99.
Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
Value pack of 80% ground beef: $2.99 per pound. Limit two.*
Seedless red or green grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
DiGiorno Rising Crust Pizza: $3.99. Limit one.*
DumDums 300 count pack: $6.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
ShopRite 10- to 12-ounce frozen vegetables: 99 cents.
Bowl & Basket family pack of boneless chicken breast: $1.99 per pound.
Fresh Express Salad Blends: $2.50.
Ronzoni pasta or lasagna: 88 cents.
ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Broccoli Rabe: $1.99 per pound.
Grower Direct one-pound shelled walnuts: $4.99.
Gorton’s Seafood: half price.
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*
Florida’s Natural 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce ground coffee: $1.49. Limit four.*
Cabot 6- to 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
Prego 23- to 24-ounce pasta sauce: Three for $3. Limit four offers.*
Pompeian Extra Virgin 68-ounce olive oil: $7.99. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Men’s and ladies fashion watches regularly $19.99 are on sale for $7.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies 6-pack of low-cut socks are $1.99. Men’s ultra-cotton long-sleeve Gildan T-shirts are $6.99.
Home Depot has four pre-lit LED air-blown inflatables for your lawn. Disney Mickey as a toy soldier, Peppa Pig dressed in a Christmas outfit, Buddy the Elf, and Snoopy in a Christmas sweater, all are about 3-feet high and on sale for $32.98.
The Amazon Echo Dot third generation is $29.99 at Lowe’s.
Lay’s potato chips are two for $5 at Walgreens.
An InstantPot 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker refurbished is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $49.99.
Woodwick 10-ounce candles are $12.99 at CVS. Nescafe 6.7-ounce instant coffee is $4.99.
A 4-foot pre-lit Riverside Pine Christmas tree is on sale at Michaels for $23.99.
A Disney Princess three -wheel scooter is on sale at Target for $44.99. Baby apparel is 20% off.
