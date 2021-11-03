Shopping list includes salami, pretzel rods, curtains and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have couple things I’m looking for and hoping you can help. The first thing are curtains. I bought some curtains (Erie Trellis room darkening window curtains, set of two) from Christmas Tree Shops years ago. I need one more pack of them for my dining room. However, when I called Christmas Tree Shops’ corporate office, they told me they don’t sell it anymore. So my question is, is there a place that can help you locate discontinued curtains? The next request: I’m looking for a gas grill with at least three burners, under $200, that could be assembled and delivered. With it being the end of the season, do you think I could get something like this in that price range? The last is I’m looking for is the Fire 7 Kids tablet, 16 GB. I know the Black Friday deals are starting early and I’m wondering if you’ve seen any good deals on them. — Toshia, Linwood