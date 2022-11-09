Shopping list includes: Dubuqe canned hams, portable space heater this week: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of any store in South Jersey that carries Dubuque canned hams? Or perhaps where I may order them for delivery if that may be possible? Thanks. — Bob Merryman

Dear Bob: Not too much help, but here goes: According to Mealclue.com, Hormel Foods bought Dubuque Canned Hams. However, they are not listed on the Hormel website. The only food stores I can find that sell Dubuque hams are Kroger and Vons, neither of which has stores in our area but perhaps would ship you one. You can try calling Hormel at 800-523-4635.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter is looking for Dole Southwest salad kit. ShopRite stopped carrying it. Any ideas where she could buy it? Thank you. — Wendy B.

Dear Wendy: The bad news is the Southwest salad kit is not listed on Dole’s website. The good news is Walmart sells a Marketside Southwest chopped salad kit for $3.98.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a battery-operated space heater. Can you help me find one? Thank you. — TJF, Woodbine

Dear TJF: Kohl’s sells a Dewalt 12,000 BTU cordless heavy-duty propane radiant heater for $257.99. Kohl’s always has sales with 15, 20 or 30% off if you use your Kohl’s charge. I emailed you the link.

Reader tips

Kevin, whose family made Kissling’s mush along with Kissling sauerkraut since 1940, wrote in to let Melody, of Northfield, know that Kissling’s mush is no longer produced. The family sold the Kissling’s sauerkraut, but the buyer wasn’t interested in the mush.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Farms chicken breast value pack: $2.99 per pound.

Signature Select spiral sliced ham: $2.49 per pound.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Four for $5.

Nabisco Chips Ahoy! 7- to 13-ounce cookies: $2.50.

Nabisco snack crackers 3.5 to 9.1 ounces: $2.50.

Rapa or Habbersett 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.

Pork spareribs: Buy one, get one free.

Utz Kettle Chips 7.5 to 8 ounces: Three for $10.

Arm & Hammer laundry detergent or 24-power packs: Buy one, get one free.

Ben & Jerry’s one-pint ice cream: $2.99. Limit one offer.*

Stouffer’s dinners or entrees: $2.99. Limit one offer.*

Navel oranges: $5 for an 8-pound bag. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.

Live lobsters: $9.99 per pound.

Dungeness crab clusters: $14.99 per pound.

Flounder: $9.99 per pound.

Culinary Reserve claw crab meat: $10.99 per pound.

Farmland store sliced domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Wesson 64-ounce oil: $5.99.

Hatfield 2-pound bacon: $3.99.

Pillsbury cake mix, brownies or frosting: 99 cents.

Pompeian 68-ounce olive oil: $12.99. Limit four.*

Colgate Total or Max Fresh toothpaste: Two for $3. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*

Purex laundry detergent: $2.49. Limit four.*

Angel Soft bath tissue 8-pack mega rolls: $4.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Men’s casual shoes and boots regularly $49.99 are on sale at Boscov’s for $29.99. A Remington R3 Series rotary shaver regularly $59.99 is on sale for $24.99.

CVS and Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Haribo Gummie candy is buy one. get one free at Walgreens.

Cashew halves and pieces are $4.99 per one-pound bag at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. One pound of walnuts or Diamond almonds are also on sale for $4.99 each.

Stove Top stuffing, Bruce’s candied yams, Swanson 32-ounce chicken broth, or Wheat Thins are $1 each at Big Lots.

A two-outlet outdoor plugin timer is $17.98 at Lowe’s.

Get Christmas domestics and housewares half price at Rite Aid.

A Whitlock 34-inch fire pit regularly $229 is on sale at Home Depot for $99.

A Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series smart 4k QLED UHD HDR TV regularly $719.99 is on sale at Target for $459.99, plus you get a $25 Target gift card. A 65-inch Sony smart 4K UHD HDR TV regularly $999.99 is on sale for $699.99.

Our readers helping others

Love your column! I read it faithfully every week. Very informative and helpful.

Regarding the person asking about OTC hearing aids, I wanted to let her know I bought a set for my hubby not knowing he had already purchased others.

Soooo, I’d like to offer them to a senior. They are brand new. Never used! Still in the box. Very welcome to them. — Maria Elena Riccio, Ventnor Heights (email meem06@aol.com).