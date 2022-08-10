Shopping for white Christmas lights and a steam iron: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I so miss AC Moore. I need white Christmas lights, which they sold all year. — Jessica R., Mays Landing

Dear Jessica: Target has Room Essentials 100-count white cord string lights for $5.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a decent steam iron on sale. — Chris Stanton

Dear Chris: Starting Thursday, get a Maytag digital smart fill steam iron regularly $70.98 on sale for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a brush or a paddle to apply lotion. —Rene Geyer

Dear Rene: Miles Kimball.com sells a lotion applicator for $6.99. However, with shipping and handling, it comes to $18.09. Try this: Go to a dollar store and buy a wooden spoon. Wrap a piece of an old T-shirt around the round spoon part and tie it on with string or a rubber band. Load up the back part of the covered spoon with the lotion and put it on your back.

Reader tips

Stephen Schmidt of Galloway Township wrote in to let Nancy of Atlantic City know some probable causes of the mold to her DeLallo bruschetta: “Nancy’s refrigerator isn’t set at a low enough temperature. Nancy should get a good thermometer and make sure the fridge is below 40°, the lower the better.”

Stephen keeps his refrigerator at 35°. The placement of the jar also can affect it. If an item is on a shelf at the front of the refrigerator, or on a door shelf, it can be 5 degrees warmer than the back of the refrigerator (example: milk lasts longer if it is stored in the back of the fridge instead of on a door shelf). The bruschetta was half eaten. During this first usage, did it get to room temperature? Was it left on an outside table in the sun, getting up to 100° in our summer heat? During the first use, was the bruschetta cross-contaminated from something else, such as unwashed vegetables, undercooked chicken, unwashed hands, etc.?

Clara Thomas is thrilled that one of our readers got a hold of Sean Fitzpatrick, and he is making her another table.

Steals of the week

Acme

Lamb loin chops: $9.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $3.99 per pound.

Two pounds of red or green grapes: $5.

Beef-eye roast: $4.99 per pound.

Bone-in strip steak: $6.99 per pound.

Boneless chicken breast: $4.99 per pound.

A liter bottle of Signature Select seltzer water: 89 cents.

Two pounds of strawberries: $5.

Nabisco snack crackers: Buy one, get one free.

Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee: $6.99.

Hebrew National beef franks: Buy one, get one free.

Hormel 12- to 16-ounce Black Label bacon: $5.99. Limit two.*

Cluster tomatoes: 89 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.99. Limit two.*

Soleil 8-pack cans of sparkling water: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

BelGioioso 8-ounce burrata: $4.99.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.

Pork baby back ribs: $3.49 per pound.

Sundown or Nature’s Bounty vitamins: half price.

Peaches: 89 cents per pound.

Bowl & Basket 8-pack hamburger or hot dog rolls: 99 cents.

Ronzoni 1-pound boxed pasta: 99 cents.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $4.

ShopRite 10-ounce hummus: $1.99.

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Pepperidge Farm 4- to 8-ounce goldfish: Three for $4.*

Nabisco 7- to 13-ounce Chips Ahoy cookies: Three for $7.

Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Palmolive 20-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents.*

Kellogg’s family size cereal: $2.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

A Bissel powerlifter ion pet cordless stick vacuum is $89.99 at Boscov’s. All women’s bras are 40% off. All candles are 20% off.

Zero VOC Ovation Plus interior flat paint plus primer is $34.98 per gallon at Lowe’s, and a paint sprayer is on sale for $195. Color paint samples are three for $12.

All Total Home food storage is buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Kellogg’s cereal or Pop Tarts are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Starting Thursday, get a Swiss Tech 18-by-12.75-inch backpack regularly $24.99 on sale for $10.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee is on sale for $8.49 at Rite Aid.

A Google Nest thermostat Smart Programmable WiFi in snow is $100.09 at Home Depot.

Goodfellow & Co. men’s long-sleeve shirts are 20% off at Target.