Set your alarm to catch some mighty moon and planet events!: Sky Watch

I seldom beg my readers to get up to see sky sights before early sunrises, but I’m doing so now!

Which can you least afford to miss? A little bit of sleep (maybe on a weekend)? Or 2022’s best lines, bunchings and ultra-close pairings of moon, four planets and the space station? These great sky sights (and more) will all be visible these next two weeks.

FROM A PERFECTLY SPACED LINE OF PLANETS TO VENUS AND JUPITER ALMOST TOUCHING. At dawn Wednesday (April 20), four bright planets will be almost evenly spaced in a line about 33° long (just over three widths of your fist at arm’s length). The best time to look will be about 5:30 a.m., before the morning light gets too bright. The place to look will be very low in the east-southeast sky. The most brilliant planet by far will be Venus. The second brightest will be Jupiter, well to the lower left of Venus. The other two planets, to the upper right of Venus, will be distinct though dimmer: Mars and, even farther to the upper right, Saturn.

Each morning this week and next, Jupiter will appear noticeably higher — and closer to Venus. In 2015 and 2016, I told you about a series of three very close Venus-Jupiter conjunctions occurring then. I said then it was possibly a near-repeat of the Star of Bethlehem. Now, six years later, the Venus-Jupiter “conjunction” (close meeting) that’s about to occur is a single event and not quite as tight a pairing as two of the 2015-2016 conjunctions yet still marvelously tight.

On Wednesday morning, Venus and Jupiter will be separated by about 11°, a bit more than the width of your fist at arm’s length. But thereafter, the gap will shrink by about 1° a day, to 6° apart on Sunday (April 24) and each day will further dwindle until reaching a breathtaking minimum of 0.5° on the mornings of Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. How small is 0.5°? It’s about one-third the width of your little finger held at arm’s length! The big lights of the two planets won’t quite appear to touch, but almost (and telescope users will have a rare chance to see their globes together in one field-of-view at moderately high power).

THE CRESCENT MOON’S JOURNEY TO BUNCH WITH VENUS AND JUPITER. The crescent moon’s passing of the planets, and especially of the dazzling Venus-Jupiter pair, couldn’t come at a much better time. On Sunday (April 24), a still nearly half-lit moon will stand to the right of Saturn. The following morning, (remember, at 5:30 or even a bit earlier) you will be able to see the moon about equally far from Saturn and Mars.

Then come the most stunning mornings. On Tuesday, April 26 the lovely lunar crescent will be almost exactly to the right of Venus, though still not extremely close to Venus. But on Wednesday, April 27 there will be the tightest triangle. Venus and Jupiter will be 3.2° apart with the slender moon glowing not too much farther directly below them: the three brightest of night’s celestial objects may fit together in the field of view of most binoculars that morning.

Encore: if Thursday, April 28 dawns very clear, we could try to catch the moon rising a little more than 30 minutes before sunrise, far to the lower left of Venus and Jupiter.

SPACE STATION TRAVELS NEAR LINE OF MOON AND FOUR PLANETS. From 5:10 to 5:12 a.m. on Saturday (April 23), New Jersey observers will get to see the International Space Station shining almost as brightly as Jupiter as it passes the moon, Saturn, Mars, Venus and Jupiter! For details on a few other good ISS passes, go to heavens-above.com.

EVENINGS WITH MERCURY, MOON AND PLEIADES. Look quite low in the west about 45 to 60 minutes after sunset these next two weeks to catch planet Mercury, especially around April 28, when binoculars will show the lovely Pleiades star cluster just to its upper right. And on Monday, May 2 a slim crescent moon will shine not far to the upper left of fading Mercury.

EXCITING NEW OBSERVATORY! On Friday, April 29 a fundraiser will be held for a new local observatory for kids and the public (contact michelle.riordan@ehtpal.org for details).