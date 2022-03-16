Seeking shoe repair, bargains on ink cartridges: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Several years ago you helped me find gallon twist tie bags that I needed for all the baked goods I make. I need your help again, please. I have a very good pair of leather shoes (loafers). The heel has broken off and is missing. Do you know if there is anyone who still does shoe repair in the area? Thank you so much for all that you do. — GJ., Brigantine

Dear GJ: If you don’t mind driving to Tilton Road in Northfield, try David at English Creek Shoe Repair (he used to be in the ShopRite on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township). I have used him many times and he does a nice job. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Standard capacity #125 Printers Ink for my Epson printer is up to $85 for four cartridges (one black and three colors) at Walmart. They barely last one year! Staples and Best Buy are even more expensive. Do you know of any place that is more reasonable? Thank you for always helping us with better deals. Love your weekly column. God bless you and stay safe. — Jennifer S., Millville

Dear Jennifer: Many times I have ordered printer ink from Inkjets.com. They sell the remanufactured Epson 125 ink cartridges in the four-piece combo of three colors and one black for $18.95. When you open the website, there is a link that will give you 15% off if you spend $29 or more. They do not look exactly like the same shape as the real Epson inks, but they work and are so much less expensive. I emailed you the link.

Can you help?

Ralph P. of Mays Landing is looking for someone who can go to his house and fix several bicycles, including one tandem bike. Ralph has no way to transport them to a bike shop. You can get in touch with him at rjputiri@verizon.net.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m searching for Cape Gourmet Atlantic salmon (not wild caught). ShopRite no longer carries it. Is there somewhere I can order it direct? I have looked online but can’t find it anywhere. I find it to be the best and most convenient frozen salmon. Packaged in individual pieces. Thank you for your help. — Donna, Cape May

Dear Donna: Sad to say, Cape Gourmet no longer has Atlantic salmon on its website. Actually, they have no salmon at all. Aldi has very reasonable prices on salmon. Just cut it up in portions and freeze it yourself.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Five-pound bag of potatoes: $2.

White mushrooms: $1 per 6 ounce package.

Baby spinach: $2 per 7.5-ounce package.

Iceberg lettuce: $1.

Cantaloupe: $2.

Celery: $1.

Three-pound bag of sweet onions: $2.

Entenmann’s full line: half price.

Sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Pork tenderloins: Buy one, get one free.

Banquet pot pies: $1.25.

Corned beef flat cut: $3.49 per pound.

Green cabbage: 49 cents per pound.

Irish soda bread: $2.50.

Habbersett or Rapa one-pound scrapple: $3.

Signature SELECT corned beef points: $1.67 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Shrimp 26- to 30-count: $9.98 per 2-pound bag or $19.96 for a 4-pound bag. Limit one offer.*

Campbell’s condensed or cooking soup: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*

Nabisco snack crackers or Chips Ahoy! cookies: Two for $5. Limit two offers.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice or 14-ounce Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Stouffer’s dinners or entrees, or Lean Cuisine Features: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Beef roasts: 30% off.

Bowl & Basket family pack of chicken thighs, legs or drumsticks: 99 cents per pound.

Katie Reilly’s Irish soda bread: $3.99.

Bowl & Basket family-size corned beef dinner: $24.99.

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: $3.99.

Kodak Super Heavy 4-count AA or AAA, 2-count C or D and 1-count 9-volt batteries: 89 cents.

Modenaceti balsamic vinegar: half price.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.

ShopRite 6- to 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.*

Chobanni 24-ounce coffee creamer: 99 cents.*

Chock full o’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99.*

JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.**

Green cabbage: 29 cents per pound. Limit 8 pounds.**

Russet or red 5-pound bag of potatoes: Two for $3. Limit one offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Get a pound of strawberries at LIDL for $1.49. A LIDL 32-ounce Preferred Pure organic maple syrup is $11.99.

Men’s and women’s Fila athletic shoes regularly $59.99 are on sale at Boscov’s for $24.99. The entire stock of Puma men’s footwear is 20% off.

A 55-inch Element Roku smart 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale at Target for $289.99. An Amazon Fire Stick is half price for $19.99.

Blue Diamond, Wonderful pistachios, or Planters peanuts are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

Puff facial tissues are four for $6 at CVS. Nature Valley granola bars and assorted Kellogg’s cereal are $1.99.

Oscar Mayer wieners or hot dogs are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Purdy 3-piece XL paint brush value pack is $19.98 at Lowe’s. (Husband, who loves this brand, says that is a good deal.)

Hobby Lobby has half price home decor and table decor.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.