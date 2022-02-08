See Venus at its brightest these next 2 weeks: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

You can take your choice from a list of many fine sky sights these next two weeks.
There are views of the brightest star at its beautiful best (an evening sight) and the brightest planet at its incredible most brilliant (a dawn sight). You can also observe an unusual tight lineup of the two bright stars of Gemini the Twins with the moon (evening sight) and a gathering of three bright planets (morning sights — added to by the International Space Station on certain mornings).
BRIGHTEST STAR AND MOON-POLLUX-CASTOR LINE: These next two weeks we get our last low looks of Jupiter fading into bright twilight in the west after sunset. But a currently far more splendid object twinkles in the southeast (and, later in the evening, in the south). This object is by far the brightest of all stars, Sirius.
Sirius (pronounced like “serious”) is also known as “the Dog Star,” due to its placement in the constellation of Orion the Hunter’s larger hound, bright Canis Major, the Big Dog. In my previous column, we discussed identifying Orion by Orion’s belt, his eye-catching short line of three bright stars in a row. Extending that line with your imagination to the left brings you almost directly to Sirius.
Even when a bright planet is in the sky at the same time, Sirius is the brightest sparkling point of light (planets twinkle very little). Sirius is the one star bright enough for us to often notice, with the naked eye, that its twinkling is breaking its light into darting rays of many colors. The true color of Sirius is blue-white. But when it is low in the sky or the atmosphere well above us is unsteady, all the colors of the spectrum may be seen here and there in its light.
This week and most of next, a bright moon is above the horizon all evening. This doesn’t diminish the splendor of brilliant Sirius much. But if you want to see Sirius appear even more splendid, wait until the end of next week and observe Sirius — and all the other stars — far from city lights in the early evening before moonrise.
One other sight in the evening sky to note involves the moon and occurs this Sunday evening (Feb. 13). That evening, a nearly full moon will form an unusually short line with the two famous bright stars of the constellation of Gemini the Twins. Those stars are Pollux and Castor (named for the renowned twin brothers of Greek mythology).
The line is in order moon-Pollux-Castor, with the moon even closer to Pollux than Pollux is to Castor. Early that evening, the line still will be a bit cooked. But the moon moves about its own apparent diameter leftward in its orbit each hour relative to the background stars. So by roughly 9 p.m. Sunday, the line will have become a perfectly straight one.
VENUS AT STUNNING GREATEST BRILLIANCE: The planet Venus is always the brightest point of light in the heavens after the sun and moon. But for a while, just for a few weeks in every year-and-a-half period, the radiance of Venus grows even greater and amazes even the most veteran sky watcher. Now is such a time of Venus’s greatest brilliancy. Venus is dimmed a bit by being rather low this time; look for it low in the southeast by 6 a.m. But its radiance is still dramatic.
Two other planets will accompany Venus these mornings. One is a bit more than 6° (more than half the width of your fist at arm’s length) to the lower right of Venus. That is none other than Mars, though it is unusually far and dim from Earth this month. Brighter than Mars now, though much lower and to the lower left of Venus and Mars, is Mercury.
One last treat at dawn occurs at 5:41 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 and at 4:53 a.m. the next day. That rather bright object slowly passing not far above Venus at those times is the International Space Station.
