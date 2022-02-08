See Venus at its brightest these next 2 weeks: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

You can take your choice from a list of many fine sky sights these next two weeks.

There are views of the brightest star at its beautiful best (an evening sight) and the brightest planet at its incredible most brilliant (a dawn sight). You can also observe an unusual tight lineup of the two bright stars of Gemini the Twins with the moon (evening sight) and a gathering of three bright planets (morning sights — added to by the International Space Station on certain mornings).

BRIGHTEST STAR AND MOON-POLLUX-CASTOR LINE: These next two weeks we get our last low looks of Jupiter fading into bright twilight in the west after sunset. But a currently far more splendid object twinkles in the southeast (and, later in the evening, in the south). This object is by far the brightest of all stars, Sirius.

Sirius (pronounced like “serious”) is also known as “the Dog Star,” due to its placement in the constellation of Orion the Hunter’s larger hound, bright Canis Major, the Big Dog. In my previous column, we discussed identifying Orion by Orion’s belt, his eye-catching short line of three bright stars in a row. Extending that line with your imagination to the left brings you almost directly to Sirius.