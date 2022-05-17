See Mars-Jupiter pairing and, maybe, a huge meteor shower: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

In my next column, on May 31, I hope to review what was seen of this past Sunday’s total moon eclipse (mostly from places less clouded out than South Jersey was, alas). Also, I’ll review several of this spring’s other biggest astronomical happenings (several of which I did view in clear skies).

Today, however, I need to prepare you for this week’s and next week’s sky sights — culminating in an amazing Memorial Day weekend of a very close Mars-Jupiter pairing and a new meteor shower that just might reach spectacular levels.

The tight Mars-Jupiter “conjunction” — and its beautiful prelude. If you’ve been following this column these past few months, you know the drill: We’ve been having some truly lovely lines, pairings and bunchings of four bright planets and the moon — but you’ve had to get up incredibly early to see them.

Next month, we’ll have the five brightest planets all visible at once lined up in order of their true distance from the sun (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn). That’s something that one usually reliable astronomical source says hasn’t happened in close to a century. But these next two weeks, we have planet and moon sights at dawn that, while not so rare and grand in scale, I think some of you may be willing to lose a few minutes of sleep to see.

I’m afraid the time to see the four morning planets really is about 5 a.m. or even earlier. Venus is so bright it is easy to pick out low in the east. Then, well to its upper right, the second-brightest planet, Jupiter, is seen to have a planet of medium-brightness that keeps moving a little closer to it with each passing day — the planet Mars. By Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be able to fit your little finger at arm’s length between Jupiter and Mars.

But I’ve so far named only three of the four morning planets currently visible. The fourth is Saturn, which, by a curious coincidence, is almost exactly the same brightness as Mars this month. Unfortunately, Saturn is now quite far to the upper right of Mars and Jupiter, so if you’re a novice you might have trouble identifying it with certainty. The solution? Use the moon to help find it. The best morning to do so will be this coming Sunday (May 22), when a slightly-more-than-half-lit moon will have Saturn almost straight above it.

Again this month, the waning moon marches past the four lined-up planets. After its pairing with Saturn on Sunday, the moon wil be fairly near the closing Jupiter-Mars pair on May24 and 25. On Thursday, May 26 the lunar crescent will appear not too far to the right of brilliant Venus. But the next morning (Friday May 26), an even slimmer sliver of moon is even closer to the lower left of Venus.

Thus, we are ushered into Memorial Day weekend, when every morning will present us with a rare tight pairing of Jupiter and Mars. Mars is currently especially far from Earth, but as the year progresses it will burn many times brighter on its way to an excellent December encounter with Earth. If you can’t see color in now-faint Mars easily, a pair of binoculars should bring it out as distinctly orange-gold to Jupiter’s yellow-white. And if you do have a good telescope those mornings? You can see in the same field-of-view the big globe of Jupiter with the tiny orange blob of Mars.

Wil a new meteor shower fill our skies. Here’s exciting news: Several meteor experts have calculated that we might get a spectacular outburst of meteors from the fragmented Comet SW3 within a few hours of 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 31. That would be the very end of Memorial Day weekend, and many of us will have to go to work later that day. But you just might want to peek out to see if a shower of dozens or hundreds (or more!) of eerily slow meteors is kicking up to fill our skies around that time. Some could be very bright.