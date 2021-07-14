Searhing for chlorine tablets, a mini chopper and washable dust mop heads: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been searching high and low for chlorine tablets for a swimming pool. Rumor has it the plant burned down. I would appreciate any help you can provide. — Denise Blanche, Northfield
Dear Denise: Walmart sells 10 pounds of Qualco Pool Care 3-inch swimming pool chlorinating tabs for $159.99. They also sell 35 pounds of Clorox pool & spa 3- inch tabs for $89, but they are out of stock. Last year, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet advertised good deals on chlorine tablets. You might try calling there.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a not so mini-chopper. ShopRite sells a small one for about $10, maybe on sale for $8. However, I want something maybe double that size? — Kevin
Dear Kevin: Get a Crux Artisan Series 3-cup (the Proctor Silex one at ShopRite is, I think, about 1 cup) food chopper at Bed Bath & Beyond, regularly $34.99 but on sale for $20. Use a 20% off coupon and it comes to $16.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find for me washable duster mop heads. Tired of buying the disposable ones. — Charlotte P., Mays Landing
Dear Charlotte: Go to CarolWright.com or call 800-345-5866. They sell a set of two reusable wet/dry mop heads for $9.99. It states they work with most mops. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Peaches: 99 cents per pound.
Perdue Freshly Prepared breaded chicken: Buy one, get one free.
Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
Stouffer’s Entrees or French Bread Pizza: $2.
Pillsbury cake mix: $1.
Pillsbury can frosting: $1.50.
Lean Cuisine entrees: $3.
SuperPretzel dogs, pretzels, bites or sticks: Buy one, get one free.
Hatfield one-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Pint of blueberries: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Sylvania Double Life Halogen bulbs: half price.
Vaseline Advanced Healing Lotion: half price.
Wholesome Pantry Organic Baby Food: 30% off.
Farmland deli-sliced domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.
4C Drink mix: half price.
Snow’s 6.5-ounce canned clams: Two for $3. Must buy two.
Little Italy in the Bronx Pasta Sauce: half price.
Smithfield 13-ounce Smoked Kielbasa: $1.99. Limit four.*
Ocean Spray 64-ounce Cranberry 100% Juice: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 39 cents. Limit one.*
Chobani Greek yogurts: Ten for $8. Limit one offer.*
Palmolive 20-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce ground coffee or 12-pack of Kcups is $4.99 at CVS. Dunkin’ 11- to 12-ounce ground coffee or 10-pack of Kcups are also $4.99.
DaSani 24-pack of bottled water is $3.99 at Walgreens. Persil 40-ounce laundry detergent is $2.99.
Summer BBQ, pools, furniture, candles and housewares are half price at Rite Aid.
Get a GE SMART Whole House water filtration system at Home Depot for $149.
Champion car batteries are 15% off at Pep Boys. Lucas Oil Stabilizer and Fuel Injector Cleaner are each $9.98.
Get a Slim Jim pack of 14 at Family Dollar for $3. Save $5 off your $25 purchase Saturday, July 17, with your Family Dollar digital coupon.
A full synthetic high mileage or regular mileage bundle of 5 quarts of motor oil and 1 oil filter is $35.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
All fabric is 30% off at Hobby Lobby.
Folgers Classic Roast 30.5-ounce ground coffee is $6 at Dollar General.
