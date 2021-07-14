Searhing for chlorine tablets, a mini chopper and washable dust mop heads: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been searching high and low for chlorine tablets for a swimming pool. Rumor has it the plant burned down. I would appreciate any help you can provide. — Denise Blanche, Northfield

Dear Denise: Walmart sells 10 pounds of Qualco Pool Care 3-inch swimming pool chlorinating tabs for $159.99. They also sell 35 pounds of Clorox pool & spa 3- inch tabs for $89, but they are out of stock. Last year, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet advertised good deals on chlorine tablets. You might try calling there.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a not so mini-chopper. ShopRite sells a small one for about $10, maybe on sale for $8. However, I want something maybe double that size? — Kevin

Dear Kevin: Get a Crux Artisan Series 3-cup (the Proctor Silex one at ShopRite is, I think, about 1 cup) food chopper at Bed Bath & Beyond, regularly $34.99 but on sale for $20. Use a 20% off coupon and it comes to $16.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find for me washable duster mop heads. Tired of buying the disposable ones. — Charlotte P., Mays Landing