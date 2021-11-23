Searching for small teddy bears and someone to fix lamps: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am wondering if you know of contacts for two situations. Would like a small teddy bear that is made out of clothing or fabric of a loved one. Also, I need a person who repairs old lamps with rewiring or replacing old sockets. — Jack, Dennisville
Dear Jack: Try Tammybears.com, which is a website that makes all sizes Memory Bears out of loved ones clothing. A small 12-inch bear is $100. Also there are lots of people who do it on Etsy.com. I emailed you the links. As for the lamps, try GEO electric at 609-628-2653. Let’s see if any locals write in that either fix the lamps or make the bears. I remember someone who make bears out of fur coats in Ocean City, if she still does, I’m sure she can out of clothing. And a local Mr./Mrs. Fix It could also write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, I am looking for an air fryer and toaster in one. Any good deals out there? My daughter has limited counter space. — Linda W., Marmora
Dear Linda: Today is the last day to get this deal at Bed Bath & Beyond, but you can order it online with free shipping today. It’s a Crux Artisan Series Air Frying Toaster Oven. It’s regularly $179.99 on sale until today for $107.99 and use a 20% off coupon and get it for $86.40. I LOVE mine, I also bought it for both my daughter and daughter in law, who both love theirs. My cousin and my girlfriend both got them also and rave about them. Not only is it an air fryer and toaster, it is also a dehydrator, baking oven and broiler.
Can you help?
Michael DeCarlo of Egg Harbor Township is looking for a reasonable cabinet maker for a wall unit.
Steals of the week
Acme
Beef rib roast: $8.99 per pound.
Campbell’s cream of mushroom, tomato or chicken noodle soup: $1.
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $3.99.
Ronzoni pasta: $1.
Four-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $19.96.
Campbell’s 10.5-ounce gravy: $1.
Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
Chex Mix, Bugles or Gardetto’s: $1.
Seasonal home decor: half price.
Red Pack or Turrorosso 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.
Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.
Lucerne 8-ounce cream cheese: $1.
Four-pound bag of Signature Select granulated sugar: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Signature Farms Fresh turkey: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*
Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit two.*
Asparagus: $1.49 per pound. Limit three pounds.*
Five pound bag of clementines: $4.99. Limit one offer.*
Sweet potatoes: 29 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
President Pub cheese and/or Rondele Garlic & Herb spreadable cheese: half price.
President Brie & Camembert cheese 7- to 8-ounce: $4.99.
Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Parmigiano Reggiano 24-month aged cheese: $12.99 per pound.
Alouette 6- to 6.5-ounce cheese cups: half price.
ShopRite 3-pound ricotta cheese: $3.99.
ShopRite 1-pound mozzarella: $1.99.
Mrs. Smith’s 35- to 37-ounce pies: $3.99.
Celentano 12-ounce cavetelli, large or mini ravioli: 99 cents.
Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.88. Limit four.*
Friday and Saturday only sale
Boneless pork tenderloin: $1.99 per pound.*
General Mills Mega size cereal: Two for $3.99. One offer.*
Pint of blueberries: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
Eggland’s Best 24-count large eggs: $1.99. Limit one offer.*
Martinson 90-count K-Cups: $8.99. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon and/or an additional $10 purchase.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday get a $20 coupon off your ShopRite purchase after buying $100 worth of select gift cards in ShopRite including Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Sephora and more.
Tips
Get a ESSEX Pre-Lit 6.5-foot Christmas Tree regularly $199.99 on sale for $49.97 at Boscov’s Friday, Saturday or Sunday only. Limit one per customer. SENTRY Soundpods regularly $19.99 on sale for $7.99.
Get an Element Roku 65-inch 4K UHD HDR TV regularly $649.99 on sale for $299.99 at Target.
An 8-foot inflatable Santa or snowman is $49.99 at Ace Hardware.
Get 40% off photo cards at CVS. Friday get a Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Express 36-piece Train set regularly $79.99 on sale for $39.99.
Get Totes footwear and/or Russell Stovers Chocolate Boxes half price at Walgreens.
Get a TCL Android 11 with an 8 MP camera regularly $39.99 on sale for $19.99 with airtime purchase at Family Dollar.
One quart poinsettias are two for $3 at Lowe’s. A 20 Volt Max cordless leaf blower and string trimmer with 2.0 ah battery and charger is on sale starting Friday through Wednesday at Lowe’s for $129.
An ONN 70-inch class 4K Smart TV with Roku is on sale at Walmart for $398 on Friday.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest.
Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
