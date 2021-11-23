Searching for small teddy bears and someone to fix lamps: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am wondering if you know of contacts for two situations. Would like a small teddy bear that is made out of clothing or fabric of a loved one. Also, I need a person who repairs old lamps with rewiring or replacing old sockets. — Jack, Dennisville

Dear Jack: Try Tammybears.com, which is a website that makes all sizes Memory Bears out of loved ones clothing. A small 12-inch bear is $100. Also there are lots of people who do it on Etsy.com. I emailed you the links. As for the lamps, try GEO electric at 609-628-2653. Let’s see if any locals write in that either fix the lamps or make the bears. I remember someone who make bears out of fur coats in Ocean City, if she still does, I’m sure she can out of clothing. And a local Mr./Mrs. Fix It could also write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, I am looking for an air fryer and toaster in one. Any good deals out there? My daughter has limited counter space. — Linda W., Marmora