Searching for rare books and leather cell phone holders: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to locate two books. I am not even sure if you are the person I should be writing to, but I am hitting roadblocks down every road I try. The books in question are "Christmas in July" co-authored buy 20 men who took part in a courageous battle on July 25, 1950 in Korea. These men were some of the handful who survived that battle. The other book is entitled "Korea, Land of Morning Calm" and was written by a Harold L. Gable, who is now deceased. Both books appear to now be out of print.

Sadly, no one has responded. I also tried searching rare and out-of-print book stores online. These books are important to me as my late husband served with the 29th Infantry Regiment in Korea in 1950. This was the regiment that sent its soldiers into this horrendous battle. My husband never really wanted to talk about what happened that day except to say many people were killed, wounded or taken prisoner. It would help me better understand what he went through and also bring some closure to me.

I know you are great about finding links for so many of your readers. If you don't know, perhaps you can post it for your readers to respond. — Georgina Gaughran, Vineland