Searching for rare books and leather cell phone holders: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to locate two books. I am not even sure if you are the person I should be writing to, but I am hitting roadblocks down every road I try. The books in question are "Christmas in July" co-authored buy 20 men who took part in a courageous battle on July 25, 1950 in Korea. These men were some of the handful who survived that battle. The other book is entitled "Korea, Land of Morning Calm" and was written by a Harold L. Gable, who is now deceased. Both books appear to now be out of print.
Sadly, no one has responded. I also tried searching rare and out-of-print book stores online. These books are important to me as my late husband served with the 29th Infantry Regiment in Korea in 1950. This was the regiment that sent its soldiers into this horrendous battle. My husband never really wanted to talk about what happened that day except to say many people were killed, wounded or taken prisoner. It would help me better understand what he went through and also bring some closure to me.
I know you are great about finding links for so many of your readers. If you don't know, perhaps you can post it for your readers to respond. — Georgina Gaughran, Vineland
Dear Georgina: I found "Korea, Land of the Morning Calm" on Ebay.com for $4.09 with free shipping. You should keep checking Ebay.com about once a week for the other book. There are quite a few Korean War books on their site. I did find a website that could help you "Christmas in July — The Korean War — Blind Pig and Acorn," which I emailed you. Also, maybe our readers will help.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are devout readers of your column and hope you can help us. First, do you know if Cobblers Bench in Northfield is out of business? My husband left his leather phone case last Tuesday and cannot reach them. The phone is not in service and they are not open. Second, can you recommend a reputable leather place if my husband buys another case? It needs a strap extension for his new cell phone. Hope you can help us. —Marge Wigglesworth
Dear Marge: Hopefully, Cobblers Bench is on vacation. Maybe one of our readers will know for sure. If not, you can purchase a leather cell phone holder with a strap for $9.99 from cellphonecases.com. You didn't state what type of cell phone your husband has. I emailed you the link. Also there are so many on Ebay.com. Michael Kors or Coach at the Walk in Atlantic City also sell leather cell phone holders. I would call first with your model phone to make sure they have it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a ceiling hugger 52-inch fan with a light cheap. — Kevin T.
Dear Kevin: Home Depot has a Hugger 52-inch LED brushed nickel ceiling fan with a light on sale until Thursday for $49.97.
Reader tip
Jim Hammeke wrote in to let Hugh O'Donnell know he saw a few ads on Facebook MarketPlace for used canning jars.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Snapple 12-pack bottles: half price.
• Thomas English muffins: buy one, get two free.
• Jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98 for a 2-pound bag.
• San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
• Diamond 1-pound walnuts: $5.99.
• DeCecco pasta: Three for $5.
• Smart Ones entrees: $2.
• Skippy peanut butter: 99 cents.*
*with your Acme digital coupon. Limit two.
Aldi
• Boneless skinless chicken thighs family pack: $1.69 per pound.
• Whole boneless pork butt roast: $1.49 per pound.
• A 3-pound bag of Washington Bartlett pears: $2.99.
• Summit four-pack of Ginger Beer: $2.99. Moscow Mules!
• Two-pound bag of frozen wild caught salmon: $6.95.
• Huntington Home accent fragrance warmer/night light: $4.99.
• Huntington Home scented wax melts: $1.69.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O'Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Russet or Eastern 5-pound bag of potatoes: 99 cents.
• Colovita imported pasta: 88 cents.
• Flipz chocolate-covered pretzels: $1.24.
• Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $2.59.
• Progresso traditional soups: four for $5. Must buy four.
• Tuttorosso tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Powerade 20-ounce sport drink: Free.*
• Cherrios cinnamon cereal 14.3-ounce box: 99 cents.*
• TreeRipe 52-ounce grove select juice: 99 cents.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• The big can of Maxwell House is $5.99 at CVS. Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee is $6.99.
• All Halloween apparel and accessories are 40% off at Michaels.
• Kids and toddler size NFL and NCAA jerseys and Cheer Sets and Lego City building sets are 15% off at Target.
-Family Dollar has $5 kids Halloween costumes. Get a 175-ounce bottle of Xtra laundry detergent for $3.95.
• Get a three-pack of Firm Grip Large High Dex gloves at Home Depot for $9.98.
• Kellogg's select cereals and eight-packs of Pop Tarts are $1.99 at Walgreens. Two six-packs of LaCroix sparkling water is $4.99. Must buy two.
• Get a Calphalon coffee maker at Big Lots for $39.99.
• Harvest candles, decor, domestics and housewares, Halloween toys, novelties, light sets and decor items are half price at Rite Aid.
• Get the big can of Folgers coffee for $5.95 at Dollar General.
