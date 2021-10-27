Searching for Oktoberfest pretzels, unoaked wine and a transistor radio

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Searching for Snyder’s of Hanover Oktoberfest Hard Pretzels sold at this time of year. I haven’t found any in the usual stores, and they are out of stock online. Are they discontinued? Any ideas? Thank you. — Anne

Dear Anne: Sorry to say they are no longer on the Snyder’s of Hanover website. Hopefully, our readers may write in to give you a comparable brand of Oktoberfest pretzels. You can try dollar stores for discontinued items, but the pretzels may be stale.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me find Villa Cerrina Chardonnay Pinot Grigio wine? I used to drive to Trader Joe’s in Princeton to buy it by the case, but Trader Joe’s informs me the winery (In Italy) has ceased production. I like it as it is one of the few Chardonnays I have found that are “unoaked.” Thank you. — Amy, Absecon

Dear Amy: Since Villa Cerrina has stopped producing your chardonnay pinot grigio wine, there is a Total Wines in Cherry Hill that has two unoaked wines. Albrecht Pinot Blanc Tradition is $17.99 a bottle. If you buy six or more, it is reduced to $16.19 a bottle. Also at Total Wines is Luc Pirlet Chardonnay Unoaked for $9.99, or $8.99 if you buy six or more.