Searching for Oktoberfest pretzels, unoaked wine and a transistor radio

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Searching for Snyder’s of Hanover Oktoberfest Hard Pretzels sold at this time of year. I haven’t found any in the usual stores, and they are out of stock online. Are they discontinued? Any ideas? Thank you. — Anne
Dear Anne: Sorry to say they are no longer on the Snyder’s of Hanover website. Hopefully, our readers may write in to give you a comparable brand of Oktoberfest pretzels. You can try dollar stores for discontinued items, but the pretzels may be stale.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me find Villa Cerrina Chardonnay Pinot Grigio wine? I used to drive to Trader Joe’s in Princeton to buy it by the case, but Trader Joe’s informs me the winery (In Italy) has ceased production. I like it as it is one of the few Chardonnays I have found that are “unoaked.” Thank you. — Amy, Absecon
Dear Amy: Since Villa Cerrina has stopped producing your chardonnay pinot grigio wine, there is a Total Wines in Cherry Hill that has two unoaked wines. Albrecht Pinot Blanc Tradition is $17.99 a bottle. If you buy six or more, it is reduced to $16.19 a bottle. Also at Total Wines is Luc Pirlet Chardonnay Unoaked for $9.99, or $8.99 if you buy six or more.
Canal’s Liquors on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township carries Escorihuela Malbec 1884 Single Vineyard 2019, which is unoaked, for $14.99 a bottle or 10% off a case of 12. I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My 90-year-old dad wants a transistor radio. Do they even make them anymore? — Joe DeAngelo
Dear Joe: Wednesday at Boscov’s, you can get a BORNE 12-band portable radio regularly $19.99 on sale for $9.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Three-pack of lemons or limes: $1.
Fresh pork tenderloins: $3.99.
Two pounds of yellow onions: $1.
Boneless grass-fed ribeye or strip steaks: Buy one, get one free.
Solata Farms 5-ounce spring mix: $1.
Soleil 12-pack sparkling water 12-ounce cans: $2.50.
Thomas’ English muffins: Buy one, get one free.
Campbell’s chicken noodle or tomato soup: 89 cents.
Hunt’s 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.
Signature Select pasta: 99 cents.
Boston Market 11- to 16-ounce dinners: $2.50.
Celentano pasta line: Buy one, get one free.
Signature Select 18-ounce peanut butter-filled pretzels: $3.99.
ShopRite
Colavita pasta: 88 cents.
Kraft 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.99.
Black Bear grated 8-ounce Locatelli cheese: $5.99.
Margaritaville salsas and brushcetta: half price.
Martinelli’s 25.4-ounce sparkling cider: $3.49.
ShopRite quart or gallon slider bags: $1.99.
Ajax 32-ounce dish detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*
ShopRite Trading Company 67.6-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99. Limit four.*
Simply 46-ounce Almond Milk: $2.49. Limit four.*
Bowl & Basket Specialty pasta: Two for $2. Limit four offers.*
General Mills medium-size cereal or Nature Valley Granola bars: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Florida’s Natural Premium 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99. Limit four.*
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Twelve for $10. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
All Halloween decor, baking, apparel, accessories and party supplies are half price at Michaels.
Monopoly, Seinfeld and Avalanche games are 30% off at Target. Select hair appliances are 15% off.
Wednesday is the last day to buy one Yankee 22-ounce candle for $29.49 and get one free at Boscov’s. Champion men’s and ladies tees and sweats are 25% off. A Remington R4000 Series rotary shaver regularly $79.99 is on sale for $39.99.
Arm & Hammer 43.75- to 50-ounce laundry detergent or Power Paks 17- to 21-count are buy one, get one free at CVS.
All photo mugs and drinkware are 25% off at Rite Aid.
Disney’s Frozen Fold & Go Castle regularly $69.99 is on sale for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Haagen Dazs 14-ounce ice cream is buy one, get one free at Walgreens.
Scotts Turf Builder Winterguard 14-pound bag of lawn care is on sale at Home Depot for $27.98.
A Hamilton Beach 5-quart slow cooker or a 10-speed Blender is $22 at Family Dollar. A Black & Decker 12-cup programmable coffeemaker is also $22.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
