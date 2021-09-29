Searching for Coke Coffee and in need of a sewing machine house call

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am wondering if you know of anyone who makes house calls to repair a sewing machine? My machine is too heavy for me to carry down the steps, and it’s difficult to remove from its cabinet. —Joanna

Dear Joanna: Try calling Vac and Sew Center in Absecon at 609-645-1577 or Dollard Baker SewVac in Marmora at 609-390-0343. If they don’t make house calls, they possibly would know who would. I am sure for the right price one of them can come to your home.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love Coke Coffee, and I am having trouble finding it. — Gail Davis, Ocean City

Dear Gail: Walmart has a 4-pack of both CocaCola with Coffee Dark Blend cans for $5.68 and Vanilla CocaCola with Coffee Blend cans for $5.48.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have used NuSalt for years and now cannot find it in ShopRite, Walmart or Acme. I live in North Cape May. Not only can I not find this product, but there is no other sodium-free salt substitute. Hope you can help me. — Bonnie Millard