Searching for Coke Coffee and in need of a sewing machine house call

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am wondering if you know of anyone who makes house calls to repair a sewing machine? My machine is too heavy for me to carry down the steps, and it’s difficult to remove from its cabinet. —Joanna
Dear Joanna: Try calling Vac and Sew Center in Absecon at 609-645-1577 or Dollard Baker SewVac in Marmora at 609-390-0343. If they don’t make house calls, they possibly would know who would. I am sure for the right price one of them can come to your home.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love Coke Coffee, and I am having trouble finding it. — Gail Davis, Ocean City
Dear Gail: Walmart has a 4-pack of both CocaCola with Coffee Dark Blend cans for $5.68 and Vanilla CocaCola with Coffee Blend cans for $5.48.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have used NuSalt for years and now cannot find it in ShopRite, Walmart or Acme. I live in North Cape May. Not only can I not find this product, but there is no other sodium-free salt substitute. Hope you can help me. — Bonnie Millard
Dear Bonnie: VitaminLife.com sells NuSalt Salt Substitute in 3-ounce crystals for $1.48. You can call them at 866-998-8855. Their website states they no longer make the 50-pack packets, only the 3-ounce crystals.
Reader Tips
Ermanaic wrote in to let Jenny in Egg Harbor Township that there was a sign in ShopRite that there is a production problem with light cream.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Strip steaks: $7.99 per pound.
Banquet pot pies: $1.
Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.
Two pounds of jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.
Two pounds of Waterfront Bistro 13- to 15-count shrimp: $17.98.
Ronzoni pasta: $1.
HaagenDazs ice cream or bars: Buy one, get one free.
Quilted Northern 6-pack mega roll bath tissue: Two for $11.98.
Four-pound bag of Signature Select sugar: $2.79.
Signature Select hot dog or hamburger buns: $1.50.
Marie Callender’s pot pies: $2.50.
Palmolive 20-ounce or Ajax 28-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit one offer.*
Tide (orange) 46-ounce laundry detergent or 12- to 16-count Tide Pods: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
Hatfield or Farm Promise one-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
One pound of strawberries: $1.99. Limit one offer.*
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee or 22-ounce decaffeinated: $4.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: Six for $6. Must buy six.
San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
Hanes women’s underwear: half price.
Blue Wilderness dog food: 25% off.
Northland 64-ounce 100% cranberry juice blends: $1.49.
Colavita extra virgin 68-ounce olive oil: $14.99.
Nestle Toll House 20- to 24-ounce morsels: $2.99.
Caulipower pizza: $3.99.
Gorton’s seafood: half price.
Smart Ones: $1.99.
Rojo’s dips and 5-layer dips: half price.
Good Cook Smart Choice sauté pans: half price.
Green Mountain coffee or McCafe 10- to 12-pack K-cups: $3.99. Limit four.*
Martinson 90-count K-cups: $9.99. Limit four.*
Eight O’Clock 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Angel Soft 12-packs of family roll bath tissue and Sparkle 6-packs of paper towels are $4.25 each at Family Dollar. Save $5 off your purchase of $25 on Saturday.
Buy one Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce or Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee and get one free at Rite Aid.
An Arlo Essential wire-free outdoor camera regularly $129.99 is on sale for $99.99 at Target.
Get three 8.4 ounces of Red Bull for $5 at Walgreens.
Get $5 off a $20 shopping pass at CVS with a free flu shot.
Men’s GOLDTOE slippers with memory foam regularly $36 are on sale at Boscov’s for $9.99. Ladies Boots by UnionBay and Wanted regularly $59.99 to $69.99 are on sale for $19.99.
River Red Holland 7.75-by-4-by-1.75-inch concrete pavers are 58 cents at Home Depot.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
