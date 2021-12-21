Searching for chunky applesauce and lamp repairs: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Musselman's chunky applesauce? Shop Rite in Absecon used to stock it regularly, but they have not had it for months. We haven't been able to find it anywhere. Also does anyone know where to find Jean Nate After Bath Splash? Love your column, keep up the good work!! — Yvonne B., Atlantic City

Dear Yvonne: Walmart sells a 48-ounce jar of Musselman's chunky applesauce for $2.88. Walgreens sells Jean Nate 30-ounce After Bath Splash Mist for $13.99. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: This is a first! I have three readers Kathy Little, Kim Ford, and Jeneane Csaszar, looking to get their lamps, lamp shades and lamp shade liners repaired. Linwood Clock Shop at 1043 Shore Road in Linwood, New Jersey fixes lamps. Call 609-653-4420.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: About a year ago you sent me a source for tomato sauce made with cherry tomatoes. I am sorry but I misplaced the reference. Could you please send to me once more. — Tom Henry