Searching for chunky applesauce and lamp repairs: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Musselman's chunky applesauce? Shop Rite in Absecon used to stock it regularly, but they have not had it for months. We haven't been able to find it anywhere. Also does anyone know where to find Jean Nate After Bath Splash? Love your column, keep up the good work!! — Yvonne B., Atlantic City
Dear Yvonne: Walmart sells a 48-ounce jar of Musselman's chunky applesauce for $2.88. Walgreens sells Jean Nate 30-ounce After Bath Splash Mist for $13.99. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: This is a first! I have three readers Kathy Little, Kim Ford, and Jeneane Csaszar, looking to get their lamps, lamp shades and lamp shade liners repaired. Linwood Clock Shop at 1043 Shore Road in Linwood, New Jersey fixes lamps. Call 609-653-4420.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: About a year ago you sent me a source for tomato sauce made with cherry tomatoes. I am sorry but I misplaced the reference. Could you please send to me once more. — Tom Henry
Dear Tom: Walmart carries three that I found with the least expensive prices. Argomonte 11.64 ounce Cherry Tomato pasta sauce for $5.99. Scarpetti 19.8 ounce Cherry Tomato Sauce is $4.97, and Sanniti 11.64 ounce Cherry Tomato sauce is $13.99. I emailed you the links.
Reader tips
Jim Ciacciarelli of Barnegat wrote in for Donna of Wildwood Crest who was looking for chocolate whipped cream — Reddi-Whip or Hershey's. Jim found an alternative brand in Aldi (Manahawkin and Lanoka Harbor stores) under their brand name Friendly Farms for $2.89. Note that it states "Holiday Inspired" so it may be for this season only. Jim also looked and found that there’s an Aldi in Rio Grande according to their website, so she wouldn’t have to travel far.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Progresso Vegetable Classics or Rich & Hearty soups: 99 cents each if you buy 8.
• Kraft Cracker Barrel 7- to 8-ounce chunk cheese: $2.50.
• Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: $2.50.
• Tuttorosso or Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.25.
• Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: $1.
• Holiday 21-ounce popcorn tin: $6.99.
• Christmas Trim a Tree and decor: 33% off.
• Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
• Sweet potatoes: 29 cents per pound. Limit five pounds.*
• Asparagus: $1.49. Limit four pounds.*
• Beef Rib roast: $5.99 per pound. Limit one.**
• Lancaster Brand spiral ham: $1.49 per pound. Limit one offer.**
*with your Acme digital coupon.
**with your Acme digital coupon and an additional $50 purchase.
ShopRite
• Cook's Spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound.
• Pillsbury classic brownie mix, cake mix or frosting: 88 cents.
• Center cut pork chops family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $4.99.
• Madison Luxury Adult 15-pound weighted blanket: half price for $19.99.
• Revlon and Almay cosmetics: 33% off.
• Utz family size potato chips: half price.
• Bowl & Basket chicken drumsticks or thigh family packs: 99 cents per pound.
• Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk: 98 cents. Limit four.*
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.88. Limit four.*
• Broccoli crowns: 99 cents. Limit four pounds, one offer.*
• Gold Medal 5-pound flour: $1.49. Limit one.*
• Domino 4-pound sugar: $1.49. Limit one.*
• Land O Lakes large size one dozen brown eggs: $1.49. Limit four.*
• Bone-in prime rib roast: $4.79 per pound. Limit one roast.*
• Asparagus: $1.49 per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*
• Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get a Craftsman 6 gallon Wet/Dry Vac at Ace Hardware on sale for $44.99.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a Milwaukee M18 Fuel Packout 18-volt Lithium Ion cordless 2.5 Wet/Dry Vac at Home Depot on sale for $189.
• Whitman's or Russell Stover sampler box or tins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
• Boscov's has Fownes soft leather gloves regularly $48 to $58 on sale for $19.99. All men's and ladies Champion logo T-shirts, sweat pants, hoodies and leggings are 40% off.
• Family Dollar has men's licensed baseball caps and wallets, women's scarves too, all for $5 each.
• At Michaels get a Artist's Loft 101 piece Deluxe Easel Art Set regularly $84.99 on sale for $39.99.
• A Keurig K-Mini K-Cup coffee maker in colors regularly $89.99 on sale at Target for $69.99. A 55-inch LG 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale for $429.99.
• Buy one adult or kid size reuseable face mask and get two free at CVS.
• Buy a Contigo Snapseal travel mug at Walgreens and get one free.
Can you help?
Leon Williams remembers as a child his Mom buying sauerkraut and hot dogs in a can. He would love to find them. I can't even find them for him on Ebay.com.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.