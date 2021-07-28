Searching for a K-cup coffee maker in the right color: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me the best deal on a Keurig K-Cup coffee maker. I don’t need the biggest or the smallest, just something in between, but I really want the silver/gray color, not all black.— Susan Igoe, Somers Point
Dear Susan: At GoSale.com, they sell the Keurig Kelite in the brushed silver color for $89.99. That was the best deal I could find. I emailed you the website.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a toy for the tub for my 18-month-old nephew? It is a plastic animal that has suction cups and blows bubbles. — Aunt Diane
Dear Aunt Diane: At Lakeside.com, they have a red crab or a green frog that plays “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and blows bubbles for $11.99. It attaches to the tub with three suction cups. You can call 847-444-3150 to order it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a cheap, portable clothing rack. — Stanley Woods
Dear Stanley: This week at Boscov’s, you can get a Sunbeam Garment rack on wheels regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99.
Reader Tips
Patty Doyle wrote in to let Helen Johnston, of Wildwood Crest, know she uses her hairdresser to get her scissors and knives sharpened. Patty states that usually all hairdressers have someone that comes in about once a month to sharpen the scissors and can also do knives. Also, Mary Ann Grasso wrote in to let Helen know she takes her scissors to be sharpened at Hobby Lobby or JoAnn’s Fabric store. Kate Curry, of Marmora, wrote in to let Helen know Richard’s Sharpening Service on Mill Road in Northfield is the place to go to get your knives sharpened.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Petite sirloin steaks: Buy one, get one free.
Signature Farms chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
Center cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
Stouffer’s Entrees, Side Dishes or French Bread Pizza: $2.
Lay’s Kettle 8.5-ounce chips: $2.50.
Snapple 12-pack: Buy one, get one free. One offer.
Three pounds of Butterball ground turkey: $6.99.
Premio one-pound pack of Italian sausage: $3.99.
Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit three pounds.*
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Botticelli 33.8-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $4.99.
BelGioioso one-pound Fresh Mozzarella log: $3.99.
Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce can of any variety tomatoes: Six for $6. Must buy six.
San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
Two-pound bag of Argentina 16- to 20-count grilling shrimp: $17.98.
Chock Full O’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
Bic Crystal 10-pack of pens: 99 cents.
Fabuloso 16-ounce all-purpose cleaner: 99 cents.
Blue Buffalo or Wilderness cat or dog treats: 33% off.
ShopRite 40- to 45-count drawstring trash bags: $3.99.
Skippy 40-ounce peanut butter: $3.49. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 20-pack of coffee pods: $5.99. Limit four.*
Sweet peaches: 99 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
Center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound. Limit one package.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
A Casio fx9750 Gill graphing calculator regularly $59.99 is on sale for $42.99 at Target.
Get four cases of Fresh Finds bottled water for $8 at Big Lots. Must buy four cases.
A Dirt Devil Razor regularly $119.99 on sale for $79.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies sandals by Cliffs, Naturalizer and Rialto regularly $49.99 to $79.99 are on sale for $19.99.
Get Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee or 24.2- to 30.5-ounce ground coffee for $6.99 at Rite Aid.
A case of DaSani water is $3.95 at Dollar General. On Saturday, July 31, save $5 off a purchase of $25.
All floral, including potted trees and plants, are half price at Hobby Lobby.
Get Invisible Glass glass cleaner, Black Magic Tire Wet or Meguiar’s Deep Crystal car wash two for $8 at Pep Boy’s. Mix and match, too!
Oscar Mayer or Jimmy Dean one-pound bacon packs are two for $8 at Walgreens.
Tomorrow is the last day to get a Postal PRO Brookside Mailbox and Post Kit in black for $39.22 at Home Depot.
McCafe 12-pack of K-cups or Gevalia 12-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
