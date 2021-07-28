Searching for a K-cup coffee maker in the right color: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me the best deal on a Keurig K-Cup coffee maker. I don’t need the biggest or the smallest, just something in between, but I really want the silver/gray color, not all black.— Susan Igoe, Somers Point

Dear Susan: At GoSale.com, they sell the Keurig Kelite in the brushed silver color for $89.99. That was the best deal I could find. I emailed you the website.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a toy for the tub for my 18-month-old nephew? It is a plastic animal that has suction cups and blows bubbles. — Aunt Diane

Dear Aunt Diane: At Lakeside.com, they have a red crab or a green frog that plays “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and blows bubbles for $11.99. It attaches to the tub with three suction cups. You can call 847-444-3150 to order it.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a cheap, portable clothing rack. — Stanley Woods

Dear Stanley: This week at Boscov’s, you can get a Sunbeam Garment rack on wheels regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99.

