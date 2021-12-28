Saying goodbye to Venus and 2021: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

This week, the old year goes out, and the new one comes in. Despite many cloud-outs, 2021 has been an unusual, interesting year for sky watchers.
And 2022 looks to be even more rare and sensational.
I’ll have a few words to say about the astronomical sights of 2021 in the final part of this column. But our main topic is what happens in the next two weeks during the transition from the old year into the new.
Venus departs the evening sky. Venus, fading but still brighter than any other planet, hangs very low in the southwest at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28). Venus will exit the evening sky in a matter of days but not before it meets with the much less brilliant planet Mercury. On Tuesday, Mercury is closest in the sky to Venus, less than half the width of your fist at arm’s length to the lower left of Venus. And on Thursday (Dec. 30), Mercury and Venus, a bit farther apart, are at the same height above the horizon.
If you have a telescope — even a small one — or even just binoculars that you can put on a tripod or hold steady, find Venus as soon after sunset (possibly even before sunset!) as you can, and take a close look. If the atmosphere is steady enough that day, you should see the shape of Venus as a dazzling long, very slim crescent. Venus is about to pass almost between the sun and Earth, and we are this week staring mostly at its night side — only a slender sliver of its day side is still visible to us. The hemisphere of Venus facing us is now less than 5% lit.
As Venus sets sooner and sooner after the sun, when will be the last day you will see it? If next Monday (Jan. 3) is clear, find a location where you can view all the way down to the west-southwest horizon. Around 5:20 p.m., Venus will be on that horizon, and well to its left (nearly southwest) will be a remarkably slender crescent moon. Almost directly above the moon (slightly upper right) will be Mercury. If you have binoculars, bring them because if the sky isn’t perfectly clear you will surely need them.
If you see Venus (maybe more like 5 or 5:10 p.m. before it gets dimmed by horizon haze), you’ll be seeing the planet when its Earth-facing side is only 1% illuminated!
Four bright planets at dusk. Venus and Mercury aren’t the only bright plants visible in evening twilight this week. Much higher in the southwest is bright Jupiter. By around 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Saturn comes into view far to the lower right of Jupiter, and much dimmer. For extra help in identifying Saturn, look next Tuesday (Jan.4). That day, you’ll find the still-thin crescent moon and then, not too far to its right, Saturn’s point of light. The moon is nearest Jupiter on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Dawn moon-planet-star delight. At 6:30 a.m. this Friday (Dec. 31), look very low in the southeast for a marvel: the crescent moon forming a triangle with orange Mars (lower left of moon) and, brighter than Mars now, the orange star Antares (lower right of moon)
Celebrate the new year with the brightest star. Sirius is by far the brightest of all stars in the night sky. An amazing fact is that at midnight on each New Year’s Day — the very start of the new year — this splendid star is at its peak height, due south.
Goodbye to 2021. This past year was a strange one in the heavens. Comet Leonard did flare up in the final weeks of the year to become visible low after sunset — and recent astrophotographic images of it are stunning (check skyandtelescope.org and spaceweather.com now for some of the best shots). Three of 2021’s best events had to be viewed between 3 and 6 a.m.: June’s incredible sunrise solar eclipse; November’s 4 a.m. almost-total lunar eclipse; and December’s 3 a.m. Geminid meteor shower after moonset (I saw two almost-simultaneous amber Geminids through light cloud).
