Saying goodbye to Venus and 2021: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

This week, the old year goes out, and the new one comes in. Despite many cloud-outs, 2021 has been an unusual, interesting year for sky watchers.

And 2022 looks to be even more rare and sensational.

I’ll have a few words to say about the astronomical sights of 2021 in the final part of this column. But our main topic is what happens in the next two weeks during the transition from the old year into the new.

Venus departs the evening sky. Venus, fading but still brighter than any other planet, hangs very low in the southwest at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28). Venus will exit the evening sky in a matter of days but not before it meets with the much less brilliant planet Mercury. On Tuesday, Mercury is closest in the sky to Venus, less than half the width of your fist at arm’s length to the lower left of Venus. And on Thursday (Dec. 30), Mercury and Venus, a bit farther apart, are at the same height above the horizon.