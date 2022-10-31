RSV, flu and COVID, oh my! Experts warn of 'tripledemic': Dr. Nina Radcliff

The measures that helped keep us safe from COVID-19 over the past 2½ years — physical distancing, wearing masks, along with frequent hand washing and surface cleanings — also helped limit the spread of other viruses, like influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

As people have returned to their active lifestyles, removing masks, reducing hand and surface cleansings behaviors, those respiratory viruses are back in full force.

The CDC is reporting early increases in seasonal influenza activity in most of the United States. And health experts are concerned, warning that RSV, the flu and COVID-19 viruses could all collide, creating a “tripledemic.”

While we’ve had a couple of reasonably quiet years of influenza as a result of all the measures taken to control COVID, we’ve already seen increases in influenza activity in October. Historically speaking, this is an earlier surge of influenza. (Prior to COVID, flu season usually started in November or December with the peak happening in February.)

Just last week, there was an uptick in patients admitted to the hospital with flu complications over the previous week, according to the CDC. And while there’s generally variability year-to-year, this current flu season is now experiencing a rapid rise. Along with soaring RSV cases, health experts are warning communities may be facing the threat of a tripledemic on the near horizon.

Fueling facts

Doctors are managing an early rise in pediatric respiratory viruses, particularly RSV. As of last week, pediatric bed occupancy across the U.S. was the highest it’s been in two years with 75% of the estimated beds filled with patients.

Generally, over the years influenza activity has started in children, then spread to the other age groups. Now, according to the CDC along with RSV, more respiratory illnesses including influenza, are appearing earlier, and in more people of all ages, than in past years.

Unparalleled actions

Scientists underscore that unparalleled protective health actions during the pandemic had unparalleled effects. In other words, the degree of societal health measures that occurred with the COVID pandemic really has been unprecedented in modern day. Those interventions, while they were great at limiting the spread of Covid-19, they also did a good job of limiting the spread of other respiratory diseases such as RSV and influenza.

The medical/healthcare community has been aware, understanding these infections would return. And now with the uptick in RSV and influenza, it means that there’s a resurgence of some of these viruses, but in a more significant way with warnings of a tripledemic as we head into our colder days and holiday season, when COVID cases have historically experienced surges.

Prevention

To avoid the tripledemic — or any single infection — there are measures you can take that will sound familiar:

Wash hands

Keep frequently used surfaces clean

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or into your elbow rather than your hands

Boost your immunity by getting plenty of sleep and eating a healthy diet

Consider wearing a mask, especially when you’re sick

If sick, stay home

Try to stay away from other people who are sick

Be current on vaccines

CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every season to help prevent infection and severe illness. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against influenza virus infection. It’s best to get vaccinated sooner than later.

Maximize protection against COVID, speak to your healthcare provider with questions to get all recommended vaccine doses and boosters as soon as possible. And while there’s no vaccine to prevent RSV following the above will help limit the spread.

Understanding the symptoms

There’s a lot of overlap between these symptoms, so you just can’t tell by just looking at someone. Symptoms for all three viruses are similar but there are some differences.

With RSV, especially in children, is runny nose/nasal congestion, cough and wheezing. Chests may move up and down quite a bit more than you would normally expect to see a chest moving during breathing, or a very rapid respiratory rate.

The flu is more commonly seen with a fever, body aches, chills and a cough.

COVID can present with any respiratory symptoms, runny nose, cough or sore throat. It tends to be a little less distinct with its symptoms unless there’s a loss of sense of taste or smell.

Stay vigilant. Understand that RSV is circulating at record numbers while flu cases are showing up earlier than usual, in higher numbers typical for this time of year, and it hasn’t peaked. While protection from vaccines and prior infection have reduced the severity of COVID-19 infections, it remains dangerous, especially for people who are older or have certain health conditions.