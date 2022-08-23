Revisiting Ocean City's 1982 'fireball meteor': Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Yet again, I have an amazing variety of astronomical sights to tell you where and when to look for these next two weeks.

The assortment includes an extreme longshot chance of seeing a moon-bright “fireball meteor;” the International Space Station probably passing right in front of Jupiter as viewed from parts of South Jersey; the year’s best view of the dreamy Milky Way from Summer Triangle to Sagittarius; and a low but close pairing of bright Venus with the Leo heart-star Regulus at the Labor Day weekend’s dawns.

The great green-and-red fireball at 40. The time was around 8:30 p.m. on August 24, 1982. That was when I and many, many other people in New Jersey and neighboring states saw what I consider the most majestic meteor I’ve ever observed in my long lifetime of sky watching. I received about 50 observations of it from readers by mail and by phone. Some people heard sound from this fireball — or, probably, something incredibly more rare: the illusion of a hissing or swishing sound produced in the brain by very low frequency radio waves that the mighty meteor emitted.

With the help of the director of the American Meteor Society and his pioneering computer program, I learned how big the original space rock probably was and how much of it was left when the major remaining piece or pieces hit the ocean about 7 miles from Ocean City. I also learned that there may be other giant rocks of this sort in the same orbit. That is why I’m urging all you readers, weather permitting, to go out around 8:30 p.m. (and later) Wednesday (Aug. 24), the 40th anniversary of the original fireball meteor. Please let me know (see my e–mail at end of this column) if you then detect any meteors (“shooting stars”), either blazing or dim, especially if the direction they are shooting away from is the northwest.

In our next column, the day after Labor Day, I may tell you the fuller story of the great fireball and what more I hope to learn about it and future prospects with the help of a great astronomy historian

The brilliant space stations zooms just past bright Jupiter. The ISS (International Space Station) will definitely be nearly at its brightest when it definitely passes at least very close in the sky to bright Jupiter on Thursday (Aug. 25). What isn’t definite is how many of us will manage to be awake and outdoors for this impressive sight that unfortunately will occur at almost exactly 4:54 a.m. Look for Jupiter as by far the brightest point of light in the southwest sky, pretty high in that sky. The ISS will suddenly burst into view (sunrise on the space station over 200 miles up while we at ground level are still in darkness) and soon after will pass nearest to Jupiter. Some parts of South Jersey (a very narrow band of land) should actually see the space station pass right in front of Jupiter. (In a telescope, the H-shaped space station would hide the globe of Jupiter for a stunning fraction of a second.)

A little later in morning twilight that day you also will be able to see the planet Venus very low in the east-northeast, well below a beautifully slender crescent moon.

The Milky Way's arch of grandeur. To see the gentle glow of the Milky Way properly, you need to be miles (preferably many miles) from city lights and have no bright moon in the sky. The moon will not be bright in the evening sky until about the last day of August. So before then, after night falls with clear skies well out in the country, you can see the Milky Way’s band of soft dreamy radiance from overhead down to the south horizon.

Venus-Regulus on Labor Day. About 40 minutes before sunrise on Labor Day (Sept. 5), binoculars will show the blue-white star Regulus very close to the upper right of tremendously brighter Venus, low in the east-southeast. The planet and star appear almost as closely paired at the dawns before and after Labor Day.