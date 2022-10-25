Rest of year offers wonderful viewing opportunities: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

There are three scary and marvelous sights in the night sky for the Halloween season in the latter part of October. One is the bloody red planet of war — Mars, already nearly the brightest it’s been in about a decade.

The second sight is the lovely but also eerie star cluster whose visibility gave rise to the Halloween holiday and the Druid new year.

And last but not least, this final week of October is known for flying objects other than witches — meteor showers, including one known to consist of fragments of the legendary Haley’s comet.

But even more monumental than the “Halloween three” are the incredible sights of the final two months of the year. We’re talking about a total eclipse of the moon, a meteor outburst of up to several hundred bright meteors an hour, and the exact full moon passing in front of Mars at its best and brightest.

Bright Mars at Halloween. The brightest point of light in the night sky is currently the yellow-white Jupiter, located high in the south in late evening. More impressive by far now is the burning point of the deeply yellow-orange colored Mars.

Mars already is at close-to-peak brilliance now for this Earth-Mars encounter and the brightest it will be until 2031. Mars was brighter two years ago, but this time appears much higher. Appearing higher in the sky means it’s much sharper when viewed by telescope.

One limitation is that Mars in October is low until late evening. Still, the pumpkin-colored Mars, or campfire-colored, is so apt for Halloween.

The Pleiades and Druid new year. The Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, cluster is a tightly bunched group of stars more beautiful than any other. It’s rise at nightfall in late October is the foundation of Halloween, or rather of the holiday that was its precursor, Samhain.

The ancient Druids marked the coming of the new year to the rising of the Pleiades at nightfall.

Orionid meteors, Pleiades meteors and Haley’s comet. The Orionid meteor shower is ongoing for the next few nights, and an increased number of meteors will be shooting out from Orion under Mars at about midnight.

The Orionids meteor shower is caused by the particles of an icy comet’s debris, in this case the particles of the most famous of all — the legendary Haley’s comet.

In a typical year, a few dozen Orionids an hour might be seen, but this year, moonlight might interfere somewhat. A very different meteor shower is also visible in late October but also in the first part of November. That would be the Taurid meteors, shooting out from Taurus the Bull where Mars is now.

The Taurids usually appear at rates of only five per hour yet are often brighter, or even so bright that they rival the moon as “fireballs.” Unlike the Oronids, the Taurids are visible earlier in the night, even before midnight.

Astounding aftermath. What’s even more amazing than a really bright Mars, the rise of the Pleiades at nightfall and two meteor showers? The answer is the brightest Mars, the Pleiades higher and brighter, the total eclipse of the moon, a rare, powerful meteor outburst, the full moon passing in front of Mars, the moon passing in front of a fairly bright star on the night of another, though regular, meteor shower.

Chronologically, let’s preview the final two months of the year. During that whole period, Mars will be the brightest and the largest it will appear in telescopes — so be sure to purchase a telescope for Christmas way early.

In early November, an elusive total eclipse is predicted to be darker and redder than it has been and will be for many years.

On the night of Nov. 18-19, the Leonid meteor shower may have a surge of up to several hundred potentially extra bright meteors. The night of Dec. 7-8 will bring the exact moment of the full moon and Mars at “opposition,” contrasting orange-red Mars hanging for a full minute at the yellow-white moon’s edge.

Finally, at the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, the moon will pass in front of a naked-eye star on the evening of Dec. 15.