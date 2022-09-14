Readers seek help with their rugs, furniture: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can help me. I have a 1-year-old carpet that’s got a bleach stain. I am looking for someone who could patch it with the leftover carpet I have from installation. I called the installer, but he said he could not do it. You are my best and last resort. Please help. Thanks. — Peg Joyner

Dear Peg: Call Mark Bangis at Mark’s Carpets. I just talked to him, and he said he can do it. Mark’s phone number is 609-381-6831.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know anyone who professionally Scotch Guards furniture in a home near Wildwood Crest? Just bought new furniture from Platts, and they don’t provide that. — Clara Thomas

Dear Clara: Yes, and I have used him to clean and Scotch Guard my white sofa. Call Gary’s Carpet Cleaning at 609-744-0644.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My Roomba finally bit the dust. Any sales on them? — Jackie Williams

Dear Jackie: The iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi-connected robotic vacuum regularly $299.99 is on sale for $244.99 at Target. Use your Target charge and save an additional 5%.

Reader tips

Judy Orr, of Ventnor, writes in to say: In the Sept. 9 Press column, I agree with Mike Ruccolo. TERRO liquid ant bait really works, but be patient. It will draw the whole colony to the bait, so if you come across them swarming, don’t panic! Leave them be, and they will return with the bait back into the colony and feed there, which is how you get rid of them. It usually takes the better part of two to three days for the last of the ants to visit the plastic bait device. I usually put it on a small piece of paper and drip some liquid onto the paper to help attract them to the bait. Some people would swat at them or sweep them up, which defeats the process of eliminating the colony. Love your column, read it every week in The Press — and your daughter has been my doctor, too!

Steals of the Week

Acme

Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $17.98 per 2-pound bag.

Spaghetti, acorn, or butternut squash: $1.29 per pound.

Eye-round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Campbell’s Homestyle, Well Yes!, Chunky Bowls and Chunky soups: Buy two, get two free.

Rao’s 32-ounce pasta sauce: $6.99.

A 3-pound bag of clementines: $3.49. Limit one.*

Perdue oven roaster chicken: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*

O Organics 32-ounce broth: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Premium: 9 cents. Limit two.*

Fisherman’s net salmon fillet: $8.99 per pound. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bowl & Basket 16- to 20-count extra jumbo shrimp: $14.98 per 2-pound bag.

Red, black or green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound.

Fillipo Berio 50.7-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.

Campbell’s condensed soup or SpaghettiOs: Four for $5. Must buy four.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.

President feta chunks: half price.

Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Two for $7.

Wilton bakeware: 33% off.

Bowl & Basket 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.

Keebler regular size cookies: Two for $4. Must buy two.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 25-ounce coffee: $5.99. Limit one.*

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter toothpaste: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*

Kellogg’s family size cereal: $2.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

A Singer M2100 sewing machine regularly $149.99 is on sale at Boscov’s for $79.99.

A Go Wise 14.7-quart Ultimate Air Fryer Oven Grill regularly $199.99 is on sale for $79.99.

All Christmas dinnerware, drinkware, giftware and ornaments are half price.

Rite Aid has 60% off Sundown or Nature’s Bounty vitamins. Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $8.49.

Olay premium moisturizers or serums are buy one, get one half-price at Walgreens.

Stouffers or Marie Callendar’s frozen meals and/or Puffs facial tissues are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Wednesday is the last day to get three-size one quart mums for $6.98 at Lowe’s.

All Broyhill cookware and cutlery and back to school essentials are half price at Big Lots.

All Carter’s, Just One You, and Gerber baby apparel are 20% off at Target. Turn in a used baby carseat and get a 20% off coupon on any carseat Target sells.