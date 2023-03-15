Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been trying for some time to find a puzzle table to use for my jigsaw or crossword puzzles with a storage drawer. All the tables online are ridiculously expensive. Do you have any ideas on locating a table that is reasonably priced? Any suggestions would be much appreciated. — Tracy, Galloway

Dear Tracy: Target.com has quite a few to choose from starting at $119.99 and up to $139.99. If you use your Target credit card, you will save an additional 5%. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I love No7 night-and-day cream. You used to post when it’s on sale. No more coupons for it either? Any deals? — Margie Ferri

Dear Margie: This week at Walgreens, you can buy one, get one half price, so it’s actually 25% off each. Personally, I hate those type of sales — just give us the 25% off one. A lot of people only want one!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of anyone in Atlantic County that repairs lamps? I need to replace my 3-way socket without having to go to Philadelphia. — Linda Nelson

Dear Linda: Linwood Clock Shop on Shore Road repairs lamps. You can call them at 609-653-4420.

Reader tips

Janis Hetrick wrote in to let Janet T. Nickels know Rick’s Power Plus on Duerer Street in Egg Harbor City sharpens blades.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Value pack of boneless chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound.

Three pounds of yellow onions: $2.

Duke’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99.

Panini 14-ounce sandwich bread: buy one, get one free.

Garden Salad in 12-ounce package: $1.

Five pounds of white potatoes: $2.

Cole slaw cut cabbage in 14-ounce bag: $1.

One pound of lemons or limes: $2 each.

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*

Green cabbage: 29 cents per pound. Limit three pounds.*

Signature Farms corned beef points: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Blu, Blue Sea or Eastern Cove 1-pound lump crab meat: $10.99. Limit two.

Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s dinners: Four for $10. Limit one offer.*

Smithfield or Signature SELECT 1-pound package: $4.99. Limit four.*

Pompeian 16-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $1 off. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless beef roasts: 30% off.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Five-pound bag of sweet potatoes: $2.99.

Tuttorosso 28 ounce tomatoes: Eight for $9. Must buy 8.

Land O’Lakes American cheese (deli sliced): $4.99 per pound.

Wesson 64-ounce oil: $5.99.

Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.

Chicken of the Sea 5-ounce solid white tuna: Ten for $8. Limit one offer.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

Bowl & Basket 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*

JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Green cabbage: 29 cents per pound. Limit 8 pounds.**

Red or Russet 5-pound bag of potatoes: Two for $4. Limit one offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Nature Made and Walgreens vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Nivea skincare is buy one, get one half price.

Get three cases of Crystal Geyser spring water for $10 at Big Lots. Twenty-gallon storage totes are on sale for $5.99.

All garden decor, lighting, planters and supplies are half price at Rite Aid.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $7.99 at CVS. Airborne is buy one, get one half price.

Ashley Cooper 7-piece, full- and queen-size comforter sets are on sale at Boscov’s for $39.99; king-size sets are $44.99. Get the entire stock of Whitewear and Serveware at half price.

Miracle Gro water soluble 4.25-pound all-purpose plant food is $11.97 at Home Depot.

An Amazon Fire Stick is on sale at Target for $29.99. A Ninja 4-quart air fryer is on sale for $89.99.