Readers looking for help with junk removal and deal for big TV: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for the best deal on a 50- to 60-ish inch TV. I don’t care what brand as long as it is in a store, not online, so if it doesn’t work I can return it. — Larry Morgan

Dear Larry: Get a Westinghouse Roku 55-inch TV at Big Lots for $239.99. You can also try Walmart, which usually has good deals in the store and online.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Just moved into my new house and created a junk pile that now takes up valuable space in my garage. 1-800-GOT-JUNK is $$$$$. Any other suggestions? A lot of bulk items I’d rather have someone haul away for me. Thank you! — Jeanne from Longport

Dear Jeanne from Longport: There are quite a few on Yelp.com with ratings. Anthony’s Junk & Trash Removing and Hauling has the highest rating (3.5 stars). College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving has 2.5 stars but a cute name! I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a deal on Airborne supplements. We are taking our kids to Disney the day after Christmas. — Family of Six

Dear Family of Six: CVS this week has Airborne buy one, get one half price. The sale started Sunday. Hope you got it in time.

Steals of the Week

Acme

All fresh bakery dinner rolls: 25% off.

King’s Hawaiian rolls: buy one, get one half price.

Philadelphia 8-ounce cream cheese: $2.50.

Green Giant 7- to 10-ounce frozen vegetables: $1.

Lucerne one pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Boneless chicken breasts, thin-sliced breasts, tenders or boneless thighs: buy one, get one free.

Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $11.98.

Boneless pork roast: $2.99 per pound.

Beef boneless-eye round roast: $4.99.

Blu, Blu Sea or Eastern Cove 1-pound lump crab meat: $17.99.

Sweet potatoes: 29 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Stouffer’s 90- to 96-ounce party-size lasagna: $12.99. Limit one.*

Four-pound bag of Signature Select sugar: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boursin 5.2-ounce cheese: $4.99.

ShopRite family-pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

One Bite pizza bagels: $1.49.

Six-ounce raspberries or blackberries: Two for $3.

Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.

Blood oranges: Five for $5.

Snow’s 6.5-ounce can clams: $1.79.

One-pound of baby carrots: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Pier 33 1-pound gourmet mussels: $2.99. Limit four.*

Cafe Bustelo 10-ounce coffee: Four for $10. Four offers.*

Arm & Hammer 118- to 144.4-ounce laundry detergent: $5.99. Limit four.*

Perdue 3-pound bag of chicken wings: $4.99. Limit one.**

Jarlsberg cheese: $2.99 per pound. Limit 2 pounds.**

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.**

King’s Hawaiian 12-pack dinner rolls: $2.99. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Nature Made and Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

All toys at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are 30% off.

CeraVe products are buy one, get one 40% off at CVS. CVS brand vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Lots of Christmas and holiday storage boxed are on sale at Target for $7, $8, $9 and $10.

Get a reclining chair at Big Lots for $299.99 and a three-shelf desk regularly $259.99 on sale for $59.99.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) in charcoal regularly $84.99 on sale for $34.99 at Home Depot.