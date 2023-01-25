Readers looking for cheap wireless printer: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are in need of a cheap wireless printer. We barely would use the printer, so nothing fancy. — Al and Francine Paul

Dear Al and Francine: Walmart.com has a Cannon wireless printer with free shipping for $44. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you think you could find someone who removes wallpaper? I have tried all over. Thank you. — Angela Janetta

Dear Angela: Try calling The Painting & Wallcovering Company in Tabernacle at 609-953-0944. They have great reviews, and if they can hang wallpaper, they must be able to also remove it. Since you didn’t say where you are from, try calling your local paint store and ask them if they could recommend a paperhanger. If any of our readers know of someone, I am sure they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m a very picky eater, and I like a certain type of gravy, but I have been having a hard time finding it lately. Can you find Heinz fat-free turkey gravy for me? — Paul Kruth

Dear Paul: Heinz fat-free turkey gravy is no longer on the Heinz website. It must be discontinued. Sometimes you can get lucky with discontinued items at dollar stores. However, I did find three 12-ounce jars of it at Warehousesoverstock.com for the outrageous price of $51.94. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99.

Chicken family pack of drumsticks, legs or thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Boneless family pack of strip steak: $7.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98.

Red Baron 17- to 23.45-ounce pizza: $5.

McCormick brown gravy mix: $1.

Mangos: $1.

Oscar Mayer beef or meat franks: buy one, get one free.

Select brand waffles: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Big honey mandarins: $1.49 each. Limit three.*

Turkey Hill 46-ounce (what? no 48-ounce now?) ice cream. $3.49. Limit one.*

Hatfield or Dietz & Watson 1-pound bacon: $4.99 Limit four.*

Stouffer’s dinners or entrees: Four for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless beef roasts: $2.99 per pound.

Center-cut family pack pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breasts family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket family pack of boneless chicken thighs: $2.99 per pound.

Norwegian salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

A head of cauliflower: $1.99.

Green peppers: 99 cents per pound.

Fresh Express salad blends: Two for $5.

Gorton’s select seafood: Two for $10.

Banquet pot pies: 99 cents.

Marie Callender’s duos: $4.49.

Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: Two for $7.

Chobani 4-pack of yogurt: Two for $7. Limit four offers.*

Pink vitamins: $6.49. Limit one.*

Colgate Max or Total toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Rite Aid brand, Nature’s Bounty, Nature’s Truth and Sundown vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Boscov’s entire stock of athletic shoes by Ryka, Fila, and Avia are on sale two for $35. Men’s Jackson Hole flannel shirts regularly $28 to $34 are on sale for $7.99.

Dunkin’ 10-pack of K-cups or Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee are $6.99 at CVS.

Big Lots has Dearfoam sleepwear 40% off. A Chefman 2-quart air fryer is on sale for $19.99.

Tide Simply laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens.