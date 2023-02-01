Reader seeks help finding moisturizer he's used for 35 years: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column in the AC Press every week. I’m having a devil of a time finding Neutrogena oil-free face moisturizer for sensitive skin/fragrance-free, noncomedogenic. I have been using this cream since I was introduced to it from my dermatologist in 1988. I haven’t seen it on the shelves for five weeks. I purchased the face lotion with sp15, and it stings my face badly. I turned to Eucerin as a substitute, but don’t like the greasy feel it leaves behind. I went to their website, and it says they are out of stock. Could there be any stores that would have a bottle somewhere? — Paul Leslie
Dear Paul: Got to ctchealth.ca. They had nine in stock for $21.43 each. There is one on ebay.com for $12.97 with free shipping. I emailed you both links. You may want to try Aquaphor instead of Eucerin, it is not as greasy.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a gadget to put eyedrops in my mom’s eyes every day. She has a hard time doing it. My friend told me about the gadget and told me to write in to you to find it. — Josie Morton
Dear Josie: Go to easycomforts.com and get an eyedrop guide (#303127) for $6.99 or call 800-308-1384.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find an outdoor lounge chair cover. I would need two. — Steve Kennedy
Dear Steve: They sell them at whateverworks.com or call 800-499-6757 for $34.99. You could also try Boscov’s or any garden center near you. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Value pack of 80% lean ground beef: $2.99 per pound.
Center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
San Giorgio pasta: $1.25.
Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.
Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.
Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.
Eggo waffles: $2.50.
Ben & Jerry’s pint ice cream: $3.99.
Turkey Hill Simply Natural 46-ounce (just keeps getting smaller) ice cream: $3.99.
Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.
Avocados: 99 cents. Limit three.*
Lean Cuisine favorites or entrees: $2.49. Limit five.*
General Mills family-size cereal: $2.49. Limit one.*
Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*
Salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Top round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cut pork chops family pack: $2.49 per pound.
Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound.
Salmon filet: $9.99 per pound.
Fresh Express salad kits: $3.
Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
Kodak 4-count AA or AAA batteries: 99 cents.
A pint of blueberries: $1.99.
Heinz 20-ounce ketchup: $1.99.
Nature Made vitamins: Half price.
Thomas’ English 6-pack muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*
Purex laundry detergent or crystals: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
Duracell coppertop 16-count AA or AAA batteries: $12.99. Limit four.*
Sara Lee Artesano bread: $1.99. Limit four.*
Murphy Oil soap wood cleaner 128 ounces: $11.99. Limit one.*
Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Pantene 10.4- to 12.6-ounce shampoo or conditioner: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*
Softsoap 7.5-ounce pump bottle: 99 cents. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Nature’s Bounty, Nature Made and CVS brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS. Maxwell House 30.65-ounce can of coffee is $6.99.
Simply Tide 31-ounce or 13-count pods are two for $7 at Rite Aid.
Get 75% off winter sleepwear, robes and loungewear at Boscov’s. Boscov’s homemade fudge is on sale for $8.99 per pound. (Ask for Nancy at the candy counter. Tell her I sent you).
Spring-scented candles regularly $10 on sale for $6.99 at Big Lots. A Mesa reclining loveseat or sofa in brown faux leather regularly $799.99 is on sale for $599.99.
Arm & Hammer laundry detergent is buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon is two for $10.
Hamburger or hot dog buns in 8-packs for $1.09 are buy one, get one free at Lidl. Steakhouse Naturals grass-fed Angus 85% lean ground beef is buy one, get one free.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
