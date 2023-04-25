Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Again I’m asking for your help. I’ve been buying La Brea sesame semolina bread for a while now at Acme and sometimes at ShopRite. I can’t get it now, and neither store can give me an answer. They don’t know the reason. I would hope you could find out where I can find it. — Donna, Cape May
Dear Donna: According to the La Brea Bakery website, the Acmes in Cape May, North Cape May and Wildwood sell it. It also states ShopRite in Rio Grande does. I did find it on zingermans.com for $12 a loaf. Try calling La Brea Bakery; maybe they can help. I emailed you both websites.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been a fan for many years of you, and now find that I need your help. My home was built in 1969 with a beautiful fireplace and slate hearth. The hearth houses a secret safe that needs repair. It cannot be removed. I contacted a locksmith with pictures, but they didn’t return my calls. Can you please help?! Thank you. — Sunshine, Linwood
People are also reading…
Dear Sunshine: Thank you for the kind words. Try calling Atlantic Locksmith at 609-848-5705. I emailed you the website, and on the right side, down a little, look for the 15% off coupon.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I went searching for eyeglass frames online after having no luck finding something colorful and unique at my eye doctor’s office. I found exactly what I wanted in Australia for $66 plus $45 shipping. Now I need to find an optician who can make and install lenses with my prescription into the frames. Are there local opticians who will do that? Thanks for any help. — Ellen Loughney, South Egg Harbor (Galloway Township)
Dear Ellen: Horizon Eyecare will do it for you. They have a few different offices; the Galloway one on Jimmie Leeds Road would be closest to you. Call 609-652-0300 and ask when Eric will be there. Tell him I sent you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We need a sound bar on my 55-inch TV. Can you find a decent one …
Steals of the Week
Acme
Petite sirloin steaks: Buy one, get one free.
Boneless bottom round roasts: $4.99 per pound.
Lancaster 6-ounce pork roll: Buy two, get one free.
Thomas’ six-pack English muffins: Buy one, get one free.
Thick-sliced 24-ounce bacon: Buy two, get one free.
Skippy 40-ounce peanut butter: $6.49.
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee or 22-ounce decaffeinated: $7.99.
Yuban 31-ounce coffee: $7.99.
Prego pasta or Alfredo sauce: $2.50.
Kraft 5.5- to 7.25-ounce macaroni and cheese: 9 cents. Limit 2 offers.*
Signature Select 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*
Signature Select 20-ounce pistachios: $5.99. Limit two.*
Fisherman’s Net salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*
Fresh cut 10.3- to 18.3-ounce vegetables: $2.99.* Limit two.
*with your Acme digital coupon.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a Roomba-style floor cleaner. They range from $…
ShopRite
Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cut pork chop family pack: $2.49 per pound.
Atlantic salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.
Large snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.
Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $10.99.
Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.
Nature Made vitamins: half price.
Fresh Express salad kits: Two for $6.
Vegetable and annual plants in 4.5-inch pot: Four for $10.
ShopRite 8- to 10-quart potting soil: $1.99.
Six-pack of Thomas’ English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*
Crest Complete Plus 5.4- to 6.2-ounce toothpaste: $1.99. Limit one.*
Klondike 8-count ice cream cones: Two for $8. Limit one offer.*
Carando store-sliced Genoa salami: $3.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
Yoplait 4- to 6-ounce yogurt: Ten for $5. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Dear readers: Beginning next week, my column will start appearing in print and online on Tue…
Tips
Gevalia 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack K-cups are $5.99 at CVS. Nature Made and CVS vitamins are buy one, get one free.
Bubba 32-ounce frozen beef patties are $4.99 Wednesday at Lidl. Organic 32-ounce broths are $1.
L’Oreal Paris or Revlon beauty tools or cosmetics are buy one, get one half-price at Walgreens.
Gildan 3-pack undershirts are $6.99 or 2-pack boxer briefs are $3.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Essano skin care, Caress, Lever, Noxema, Ponds or St. Ives personal care are buy one, get one half-price at Rite Aid.
One-pint annuals are four for $5 at Lowe’s. Harbor Breeze square solar-powered LED path lights are $3.98.
Men’s Cross & Windsor Golf Performance polos regularly $24.99 are on sale for $7.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies 6-pack of low-cut socks by Sam & Olivia regularly $12 on sale for $1.99.
Schwinn bikes are 20% off at Target. Gerber Baby and Little Planet by Carter’s baby clothing are 20% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.