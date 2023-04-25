Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Again I’m asking for your help. I’ve been buying La Brea sesame semolina bread for a while now at Acme and sometimes at ShopRite. I can’t get it now, and neither store can give me an answer. They don’t know the reason. I would hope you could find out where I can find it. — Donna, Cape May

Dear Donna: According to the La Brea Bakery website, the Acmes in Cape May, North Cape May and Wildwood sell it. It also states ShopRite in Rio Grande does. I did find it on zingermans.com for $12 a loaf. Try calling La Brea Bakery; maybe they can help. I emailed you both websites.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been a fan for many years of you, and now find that I need your help. My home was built in 1969 with a beautiful fireplace and slate hearth. The hearth houses a secret safe that needs repair. It cannot be removed. I contacted a locksmith with pictures, but they didn’t return my calls. Can you please help?! Thank you. — Sunshine, Linwood

Dear Sunshine: Thank you for the kind words. Try calling Atlantic Locksmith at 609-848-5705. I emailed you the website, and on the right side, down a little, look for the 15% off coupon.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I went searching for eyeglass frames online after having no luck finding something colorful and unique at my eye doctor’s office. I found exactly what I wanted in Australia for $66 plus $45 shipping. Now I need to find an optician who can make and install lenses with my prescription into the frames. Are there local opticians who will do that? Thanks for any help. — Ellen Loughney, South Egg Harbor (Galloway Township)

Dear Ellen: Horizon Eyecare will do it for you. They have a few different offices; the Galloway one on Jimmie Leeds Road would be closest to you. Call 609-652-0300 and ask when Eric will be there. Tell him I sent you.

In search of a sound bar and some new lampshade covers: Franny The Shopaholic Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We need a sound bar on my 55-inch TV. Can you find a decent one …

Steals of the Week

Acme

Petite sirloin steaks: Buy one, get one free.

Boneless bottom round roasts: $4.99 per pound.

Lancaster 6-ounce pork roll: Buy two, get one free.

Thomas’ six-pack English muffins: Buy one, get one free.

Thick-sliced 24-ounce bacon: Buy two, get one free.

Skippy 40-ounce peanut butter: $6.49.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee or 22-ounce decaffeinated: $7.99.

Yuban 31-ounce coffee: $7.99.

Prego pasta or Alfredo sauce: $2.50.

Kraft 5.5- to 7.25-ounce macaroni and cheese: 9 cents. Limit 2 offers.*

Signature Select 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Signature Select 20-ounce pistachios: $5.99. Limit two.*

Fisherman’s Net salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Fresh cut 10.3- to 18.3-ounce vegetables: $2.99.* Limit two.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chop family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Atlantic salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.

Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $10.99.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Fresh Express salad kits: Two for $6.

Vegetable and annual plants in 4.5-inch pot: Four for $10.

ShopRite 8- to 10-quart potting soil: $1.99.

Six-pack of Thomas’ English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*

Chock Full O’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

Crest Complete Plus 5.4- to 6.2-ounce toothpaste: $1.99. Limit one.*

Klondike 8-count ice cream cones: Two for $8. Limit one offer.*

Carando store-sliced Genoa salami: $3.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*

Yoplait 4- to 6-ounce yogurt: Ten for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Suggestions shared to get kitchen chairs repaired: Franny The Shopaholic Dear readers: Beginning next week, my column will start appearing in print and online on Tue…

Tips

Gevalia 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack K-cups are $5.99 at CVS. Nature Made and CVS vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Bubba 32-ounce frozen beef patties are $4.99 Wednesday at Lidl. Organic 32-ounce broths are $1.

L’Oreal Paris or Revlon beauty tools or cosmetics are buy one, get one half-price at Walgreens.

Gildan 3-pack undershirts are $6.99 or 2-pack boxer briefs are $3.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Essano skin care, Caress, Lever, Noxema, Ponds or St. Ives personal care are buy one, get one half-price at Rite Aid.

One-pint annuals are four for $5 at Lowe’s. Harbor Breeze square solar-powered LED path lights are $3.98.

Men’s Cross & Windsor Golf Performance polos regularly $24.99 are on sale for $7.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies 6-pack of low-cut socks by Sam & Olivia regularly $12 on sale for $1.99.

Schwinn bikes are 20% off at Target. Gerber Baby and Little Planet by Carter’s baby clothing are 20% off.