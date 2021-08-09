Pursue the peak of the Perseid meteor shower: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

If the sky is clear enough late Wednesday evening (Aug. 11), those of us many miles from city lights could start seeing dozens of “shooting stars.”
In fact, by night’s end (about 4 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 12), as many as 60 or more meteors per hour could be visible — the peak of the great annual Perseid meteor shower.
Unfortunately, as I write these words, the weather forecast for the climax night of the meteors doesn’t look good. We may still luck out.
However, even if we miss the best of the Perseids display, there are good sights throughout the next few weeks of Jupiter and Saturn at their brightest and of the moon passing by no less than five bright planets and stars.
The Perseid’s majestyThis is the week when, weather permitting, you can see flaming pieces from the single most dangerous object known to humankind.
The single most dangerous object is the 20-mile-wide nucleus of Comet Swift-Tuttle, twice as wide as the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs and 80% of all species when it hit Earth 65 million years ago.
The flaming pieces are tiny fragments from that comet’s past encounters with the sun that are spread around the comet’s orbit and now hit Earth’s upper atmosphere at such high speed they burn up, producing marvelous streaks of light in the sky.
Looking laterThe Perseid meteor shower is an enhanced number of meteors that can appear anywhere in the sky but all of whose paths point back toward the shower’s “radiant” point in the constellation Perseus.
The constellation is still low around 11 p.m. or midnight, so many meteors are then blocked from view by the curve of the Earth. This radiant is much higher later in the night. Therefore, by the start of morning twilight, we see the maximum number of Perseids.
The Perseids appear to shoot away from the northeast at 11 p.m. and north by 4 a.m. But there are different kinds of meteors that diverge from the south or other directions, so keep a separate count of them.
Special meteor sightsA few meteors are brighter than any star or planet — or even brighter than a half-moon — and are therefore known as “fireballs.” Meteors come in many colors, some are “bolides” (exploding meteors), and some leave trails that glow for seconds (or, very rarely, for minutes).
Other wonderful sightsThese next two weeks, the moon passes by three planets and two bright stars. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, look very low in the due west around 8:40 p.m. and you may see a thin crescent moon not far to the right of the brilliant planet Venus.
The next night, the moon is well to the upper left of Venus. On Thursday (Aug. 12), look for the bright star Spica well to the left of the thickening lunar crescent. On Friday (Aug. 13), Spica is well to the lower right of the moon. Next Monday, a three-quarter lit moon will be just upper left of Antares, the bright star that marks the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion.
Last but not least, the almost-full moon will be just below Saturn and Jupiter on, respectively, Friday Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
Any evening these next two weeks, bright Saturn and very bright Jupiter will stand out as the most prominent points of light in the southeast. In 2021, this is the month of the year when these two giant planets are at their closest to Earth. And even though they are still hundreds of millions of miles away from us, they do look pretty large now in a good astronomical telescope.
If you don’t have such a telescope, one way to get a view through one would normally be to go to a public observing session of an amateur astronomy club. I thought there would be one, weather permitting, by the South Jersey Astronomy Club this week, but the recent bad turn in the pandemic will probably cancel the event.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
