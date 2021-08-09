Pursue the peak of the Perseid meteor shower: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Looking laterThe Perseid meteor shower is an enhanced number of meteors that can appear anywhere in the sky but all of whose paths point back toward the shower’s “radiant” point in the constellation Perseus.

The constellation is still low around 11 p.m. or midnight, so many meteors are then blocked from view by the curve of the Earth. This radiant is much higher later in the night. Therefore, by the start of morning twilight, we see the maximum number of Perseids.

The Perseids appear to shoot away from the northeast at 11 p.m. and north by 4 a.m. But there are different kinds of meteors that diverge from the south or other directions, so keep a separate count of them.

Special meteor sightsA few meteors are brighter than any star or planet — or even brighter than a half-moon — and are therefore known as “fireballs.” Meteors come in many colors, some are “bolides” (exploding meteors), and some leave trails that glow for seconds (or, very rarely, for minutes).

Other wonderful sightsThese next two weeks, the moon passes by three planets and two bright stars. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, look very low in the due west around 8:40 p.m. and you may see a thin crescent moon not far to the right of the brilliant planet Venus.