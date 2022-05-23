Protect yourself against the power of the sun: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The sun feels wonderful and life-giving.

However, it’s important to remember it’s also seriously dangerous and to also understand the harmful power of the sun.

Skin cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the U.S. While many types are treatable, melanoma can be fatal.

The sun’s danger isn’t limited to cancer, either. Dangerous effects such as heat stroke and severe dehydration cannot only be debilitating, but also life-threatening.

About sun safety

UV radiation causes damage to cells the moment they’re exposed to the sun and the damage is cumulative. Over time, with more exposure, cells can become damaged and turn cancerous. While you may feel the sun’s ill effects soon after exposure — burning, dehydration or your body temperature rising — in many cases you might not be aware they’re happening until it’s too late to prevent.

Here are some key facts:

One of the reasons exposure to the sun is so dangerous is because much of the harm is invisible while it’s happening.

Children are particularly at risk of not realizing they’re overheating or getting too much sun.

American Cancer Society calls skin cancer “one of the most preventable forms of cancer.” Statistics suggest that people are either unaware of — or ignoring — the fact 95% to 99% of cases are associated with sun exposure and/or tanning beds.

When the sun’s ultraviolet radiation comes in contact with skin, it can damage or mutate its DNA, the genetic material that controls cell function and growth. Mutated DNA can wreak havoc, including rapidly multiplying, out-of-control growth or skin cancer.

UV light doesn’t just affect the skin, it also affects the eyes, which is cumulative and contributes to premature aging of the eyes. Not only can this damage the appearance of eyes, but it can impact vision too. Children are especially vulnerable as they have larger pupils and are less likely to wear sunglasses.

Hot weather or prolonged exposure to heat can cause heat stroke. A condition caused by the body’s temperature reaching a dangerous high point (which can do significant damage to organs and the condition is a medical emergency).

UV light can penetrate glass. It’s important to be aware of the dangers of sunny windows (including motor vehicles).

Prevention

Here are ways to enjoy the sun safely:

Build sunscreen into your routine. Sunblock protects against the harmful effects of radiation, even on cloudy and cold days. Sunscreen should always be broad-spectrum, protecting against both UVA and UVB rays.

Don’t be stingy! If the layer is too thin, it cannot protect you. Pay extra attention to high exposure and delicate areas of skin: forehead, lips, ears, nose, neck, shoulders and even the top of your head

Reapply. The protective effects fade with time and get washed away in water or from sweating.

Know what type of sunscreen you’re using. Chemical absorbers (i.e. oxybenzone, avobenzone,) absorb UV rays so that your skin doesn’t absorb them. They should be applied 30 minutes before going outside. Physical blockers (titanium dioxide, zinc oxide) create physical barriers between the skin and the UV rays, working immediately.

Regular fabric isn’t all that good at protecting from UV rays, so it’s a good idea to invest in specifically treated UV blocking clothing. Cover as much skin as possible and choose materials with a light, tight weave.

Hats — especially wide brim ones — can protect your vulnerable ears, nose, neck and head. Baseball caps offer protection for the nose, but not for the ears and neck.

Sunglasses that block 100% of UV rays are essential to preventing damage to eyes, which has a cumulative effect.

Seek shade whenever possible but beware that UV rays can reflect off dry sand, concrete, water, glass and even snow.

Avoid or limit outdoor activities when the sun is strongest (generally 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Stay hydrated. Drink water and plenty of it! To ward off dehydration, drink fluids gradually throughout the day. Tricky fact: Some liquids work against hydration! Drinks like coffee, sugary sodas, beer, wine, hard liquor, lemonade, sweet tea, energy drinks, smoothies and flavored milk are all culprits. They’re loaded with sugar, sodium and other ingredients that remove water from your tissues.

Cool down. Proper hydration isn’t just about drinking water. it’s about regulating your body temperature. During summer, when the risk for heat stroke is at its highest, wear light, loose-fitting clothing in light colors; schedule physical activities during cooler times of the day; protect yourself from the sun with hats and other shade accessories; take drink breaks often; and mist yourself with a spray bottle.

I am a big advocate of enjoying warm, sunny days safely! And, with understanding and taking the right protection measures against the harmful power of the sun, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy its goodness safely every day.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.