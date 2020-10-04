Powerful Benefits of Music Amid Pandemic

Eighty-one percent of Americans reported music has helped them cope, sleep better and be more productive during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. In fact, it has helped so much, that those surveyed reported listening to even more music, daily.

A poll of 2,000 Americans (conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HARMAN International) found music and virtual concerts are allowing respondents to also feel connected to one another during this time. The study found that the lion’s share (60%) reported music is their go-to coping mechanism in any stressful situation (others noting exercising, reading).

Facts are, utilizing the wonderful tool of music will help you live a healthier life and make demanding times in our life more manageable.

DR. NINA’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: About The Health Benefits of Music

For decades people have reported how music has made a big difference in their lives – often referring to it as “comfort food.” Research has shown that music has a profound effect on your body and mind. Listening to music benefits us individually and collectively. Here’s what research tells us about the power of music to improve our physical, mental, and emotional health.