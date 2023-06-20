Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I look forward to seeing your column every week! Want to get my husband a backup camera for his truck so he can see better when backing up with his pull-along work trailer. — Vickie, Manahawkin

Dear Vicki: Thanks. That’s nice to hear. You can get a wireless truck backup camera at Walmart.com ranging in price from $38.99 to $300. Lots of choices with five stars, too! I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We go in and out of our patio glass sliding door, and it is hard to keep opening and closing the screen. Someone told us they make a magnetized hanging screen to cover the one side of the patio door. Can you help? — Donna and Paul Williams

Dear Donna and Paul: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a magnetic mesh door for patio doors regularly $9.99 on sale for $4.88. For that price, it is worth trying it!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am hoping you can help me. I am looking all over for a set of queen-size polka dot sheets. As long as the sheet is white, I don’t care what color the polka dots are. — Doris G., Cape May Court House

Dear Doris: You can buy “Where the Polka Dots Roam” sheets in white with lilac dots in queen size at Walmart.com for $31.49. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Large snow crab clusters: $8.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.

Cabot 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.50.

Salmon fillet: $10.99 per pound.

Pampers Little Splashers: $10.49.

Lucerne 128-ounce sherbet: $7.99.

Twizzler 1-pound licorice: Two for $4. Must buy two.

Signature Select 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

Roma tomatoes: $1.79 per pound.

A pint of blueberries or a pound of strawberries: $1.99. Limit two.*

Thomas’ 6-pack of English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*

Angel Soft 8-pack mega bath tissue: $5.99. Limit four offers.*

Kingsford or Match Light 12- to 16-ounce charcoal briquets: $9.99. Limit one.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bowl & Basket 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $1.77.

Skippy 6- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: $1.99.

Pompeian 24-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $4.99.

Peaches or nectarines: $1.99 per pound.

N.Y. strip or ribeye steaks: $7.99 per pound.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

A 10-foot by 30-inch deep pool: $69.99.

Bic razors (many types to choose from): 99 cents. Limit one.*

Dunkin’ 10- to 12-ounce bags of coffee or 10-pack of K-cups: $4.99. Limit four.*

Drake’s family pack cakes or pies: Three for $5. Limit one offer.*

Ken’s 16-ounce salad dressing: Two for $4. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Isotoner men’s boxer briefs 3-pack is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $6.99. A haircut and body groomer regularly $29.99 is on sale for $9.99.

Men’s Gildan Ultra cotton T-shirts regularly $10 are on sale through Wednesday for $2.99 at Boscov’s. All men’s and women’s Hey Dude shoes are 25% off.

Nature’s Bounty, Rite Aid brand, Nature Made and Nature’s Truth vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

General Mills 8- to 12-ounce cereal, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats are $1.99 at CVS.

Tide Simply laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens. Kellogg’s cereal or Pop-Tarts are buy one, get one free.

All Sun Squad pools, slides and sprinklers are 10% off at Target. All Sun Squad water toys are 25% off.