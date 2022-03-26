Planets, stars, ISS to offer treats over next couple of weeks: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The next week and a half will be a period of amazing and numerous sights for sky watchers.

At dawns, there will be all manner of close groupings of three planets, one very tight and rare pairing of Mars and Saturn, and several spectacular tight bunchings of the three planets with the slender crescent moon.

On various evenings in the next 10 days, South Jersey viewers will get to see bright passages of the International Space Station — including two in which the station just might be seen to go right in front of the moon. A final evening attraction is a free public observing session with big telescopes held by the South Jersey Astronomy Club at Belleplain State Forest.

MULTIPLE PLANET AND MOON SPECTACLES AT DAWN. The time to see best the three bright planets now is a little before 6 a.m., very low in the sky between east-southeast and southeast. At that time, the morning twilight is dim enough for us to see the less bright two planets, golden Saturn and (a bit dimmer) orange Mars. The arrangements of brilliant Venus with respectably bright Saturn and Mars start out as compact triangles this weekend, then transform into amazing short lines. And in the midst of this series of arrangements, the crescent moon gets included into the pattern.

How compact are these pairings and groupings? Enough for all three planets to fit together in one field-of-view in most binoculars, with the moon nearby. Even smaller is the angular diameter of your thumb viewed at arm’s length. That’s about 2°. But one of the pairings of planets these next two weeks is much smaller.

Let’s consider the highlight sights in chronological order. On Sunday(March 27), Saturn is very close to Venus, and directly below Venus. But that is also the morning when there is an amazing straight line (from right to left) of the slender crescent moon, Mars and Venus. The next day — Monday (March 28) — the even slimmer moon will form the bottom point of a marvelous compact triangle with Venus and Saturn to the upper left and Mars to the upper right. On Tuesday(March 29), looking east-northeast just after 6 a.m., the moon has just risen while to its upper right the triangle of Venus-Mars-Saturn features Venus and Saturn in their closest pairing, just 2.1° apart.

Each morning after next Tuesday, Venus, Saturn and Mars will form a slightly different line. The line is most straight and the planets most evenly spaced next Friday (April 1). Finally, on Tuesday, April 5, look awhile before 6 a.m. to get a good view of similarly bright Saturn and Mars at their closest together —a mere 0.4° apart. That’s a great rare naked-eye sight. But if you have a telescope you can fit the incredible sight of both the globe of Mars and the globe and rings of Saturn together in one fairly high-magnification field-of-view.

FREE PUBLIC OBSERVING SESSION AND SPACE STATION PASSES. After many months of pandemic, I am, for the first time in two years, announcing in this column a “Sky Watch.” A Sky Watch is a free public observing session held by the South Jersey Astronomy Club at Belleplain State Forest. The Sky Watch always begins at 7:30 p.m. and usually has a back-up date in case of bad weather. This time, the Sky Watch is scheduled for Friday, April 1, with April 2 as the back-up. To get directions to the observing field and get a go/no go decision about the weather, check www.sjac.us. The Sky Watch will feature big telescopes manned by experienced observers. Among the best telescopic sights will be the green-glowing Great Nebula in the Sword of Orion. I hope to make an appearance at the event.

The ISS (International Space Station) might be seen to pass in front of the moon as viewed from parts of South Jersey about 9:20 p.m. on April 3 and 8:34 p.m. on April 4. Other bright passes of ISS also will occur around 9:21 p.m. on April 1 and 8:34 p.m. on April 2.