Planet-moon pairs, space station and harvest moon: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The cultural start of autumn in our part of the world comes with the passing of Labor Day.

In 2022, this season will feature three bright planets in the evening sky — Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Mars especially will put on a great show in the remaining months of the year — overall, its best appearance until next decade.

These first two weeks of cultural autumn bring us fine pairings of the moon with Saturn, Jupiter and Mars and also the most famous moon of all — harvest moon. But those aren’t the only pairings. Mars is passing near the star that marks the eye of Taurus the Bull. We also have two close encounters of the International Space Station (ISS), one near Mars and the other right between a tight pairing of the moon and Jupiter.

Mars and the eye of the bull. Not only does Earth catch up to Mars for a bright, big appearance of the red planet in our sky this fall, Mars also appears in a very scenic part of the heavens, the constellation Taurus the Bull. Mars is at its best in Taurus in December but it is already creeping through the constellation in September. In fact, Mars is, this week, closest in the sky to the bright star Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus. On Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Mars is 4.3° from Aldebaran, less than half the width of your fist at arm’s length. Although, Aldebaran is one the sky’s brightest stars, Mars is currently much brighter than Aldebaran. Aldebaran is also interesting because it has a distinctive orange color — but in this respect, too, Mars is more impressive, shining with a deeper orange, almost red light.

Mars and Aldebaran don’t rise until late evening. An alternative observing time is at dawn, when the two are actually at their highest in the south. You can find them then by looking well to the upper right of Orion’s prominent Belt of three stars in a short row. And midst the many brilliant stars of Taurus, Orion and other neighboring constellation, Mars stands out from the twinkling stars by virtue of its very steady light.

Moon pairings with three planets. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the fairly bright point of light upper left from the moon is Saturn. The next night, Saturn is well to the upper right from the moon. The much brighter light fairly near the moon on the evenings of Saturday (Sept. 10) and Sunday (Sept. 11) is Jupiter. Last but not least, Mars is near the moon at the dawns of Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. And a moon-star encore is visible at dawn on Sept. 20: the famous Gemini stars Pollux and Castor are, that morning, just above the moon.

An early harvest moon. Harvest moon is usually defined as the full moon that occurs nearest to the fall equinox. The fall equinox this year happens on Sept. 22. So the full moon of Saturday (Sept. 10) is considered Harvest Moon this year. The exact time of this full moon is 5:59 a.m. And that is one of the dawns when Jupiter is near the moon.

Harvest moon is not just a name. The special thing about this moon is that it keeps rising right around the same time — nightfall — for several days. The average time between one moonrise and the next is about 25 hours — the moon usually rises about an hour later with each successive day.

Best space station passes of the next few weeks. The ISS passes very near Mars as seen from southern New Jersey around 5:46 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 9). The space station shines very brightly then, near the time it is passing a few hundred miles directly over Delaware. An even better event involving the ISS occurs at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 11). The event is the space station passing right between the fairly tightly paired moon and Jupiter, especially close to Jupiter.

Fireball story, to be continued: I’ll update the story of the great 1982 South Jersey fireball meteor in an upcoming column.